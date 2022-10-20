Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

While it’s too early for anyone to panic in Edmonton, the team’s slow start is getting fans mildly concerned at the very least. In all three of their games so far, the Oilers have found themselves down by two goals. They were able to complete a comeback against the Vancouver Canucks — who are setting their own records for blown leads — but against Calgary and Buffalo, they failed to turn things around.
The season is a marathon, not a sprint, but the Oilers are already looking to make some changes. There’s already a lot of talk about being prepared when the puck drops and learning how to finish their chances — all the sorts of things you maybe expect to hear during a mid-season slump rather than three games in, when players are still developing chemistry.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes look to continue their winning streak, driven so far by strong performances from Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas, each of whom have five points over three games. (Both players have points in all three games this season.) Necas having a bounce-back season will be huge for the team, and so far, he’s making the most of his opportunity.
Game Notes
- Last season, the Hurricanes were 2-2-0 against the Oilers. The franchise record is 30-37-12-3 against the Oilers all time.
- Oilers forward Dylan Holloway’s status is unclear for tonight’s game. He left Tuesday’s game early in the second period after taking an open-ice hit.
- Readers will be shocked, I’m sure, to learn that both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have six points each over the course of three games.
- Former Hurricanes Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan are on the Oilers roster. Neither has registered a point over two games.
