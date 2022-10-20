Carolina Hurricanes @ Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0) @ Edmonton Oilers (1-2-0) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 4

Thursday, October 20, 2022 — 9:00 p.m. ET

Rogers Place — Edmonton, Alberta Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

While it’s too early for anyone to panic in Edmonton, the team’s slow start is getting fans mildly concerned at the very least. In all three of their games so far, the Oilers have found themselves down by two goals. They were able to complete a comeback against the Vancouver Canucks — who are setting their own records for blown leads — but against Calgary and Buffalo, they failed to turn things around.

The season is a marathon, not a sprint, but the Oilers are already looking to make some changes. There’s already a lot of talk about being prepared when the puck drops and learning how to finish their chances — all the sorts of things you maybe expect to hear during a mid-season slump rather than three games in, when players are still developing chemistry.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes look to continue their winning streak, driven so far by strong performances from Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas, each of whom have five points over three games. (Both players have points in all three games this season.) Necas having a bounce-back season will be huge for the team, and so far, he’s making the most of his opportunity.

