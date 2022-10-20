Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers: Lineups and Game Discussion

Canes after dark continues tonight as Carolina looks to improve to 4-0-0 on the young season in showdown with Connor McDavid and friends in Oil country.
Tonight’s lineup will look very similar to the one that the Canes bested the Seattle Kraken with Monday, with Calvin de Haan and Ethan Bear the healthy extras on defense and Frederik Andersen starting between the pipes. Here’s how Carolina projects to line u for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Martin Necas
Paul Stastny - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Calvin de Haan
Injuries: Ondrej Kase (concussion)
The Hurricanes will see a mostly healthy Oilers lineup tonight, though Edmonton will play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Jack Campbell is set to get the start in net. Here’s how Edmonton will line up:
Evander Kane - Connor McDavid - Kailer Yamamoto
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Jesse Puljujarvi
Devin Shore - Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
Ryan Murray - Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak / Markus Niemelainen - Tyson Barrie
Jack Campbell
Stuart Skinner
Injuries: Dylan Holloway (upper body)
