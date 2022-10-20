Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0) @ Edmonton Oilers (1-2-0) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 4

Thursday, October 20, 2022 — 9:00 p.m. ET

Rogers Place — Edmonton, Alberta Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Canes after dark continues tonight as Carolina looks to improve to 4-0-0 on the young season in showdown with Connor McDavid and friends in Oil country.

Tonight’s lineup will look very similar to the one that the Canes bested the Seattle Kraken with Monday, with Calvin de Haan and Ethan Bear the healthy extras on defense and Frederik Andersen starting between the pipes. Here’s how Carolina projects to line u for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi- Martin Necas

Paul Stastny - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Calvin de Haan

Injuries: Ondrej Kase (concussion)

The Hurricanes will see a mostly healthy Oilers lineup tonight, though Edmonton will play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Jack Campbell is set to get the start in net. Here’s how Edmonton will line up:

Evander Kane - Connor McDavid - Kailer Yamamoto

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Jesse Puljujarvi

Devin Shore - Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Ryan Murray - Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak / Markus Niemelainen - Tyson Barrie

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

Injuries: Dylan Holloway (upper body)