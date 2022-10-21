 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 10/21/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reverse Retro’s are here and they’re all the craze

By Cody Hagan
NHL: OCT 20 Hurricanes at Oilers Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • The big news of the day yesterday was the Reverse Retro jerseys getting unleashed to the world. Here’s a look what the Hurricanes will be wearing twice this year as they throw it all the way back to 2019:
  • The official break down from the team explaining how they came to this iteration of the Reverse Retro. [Hurricanes]
  • According to Hanna Yates, competition is keeping Ethan Bear and his $2.2 million dollar contract out of the lineup. [TSN]
  • Take a look at all 32 Retro jerseys that were unveiled. [NHL]
  • ESPN takes their crack and ranking all 32 jerseys. [ESPN]
  • Similarly, The Athletic takes their crack at it as well. [The Athletic $]
  • Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the NHL’s players assistance program. [THN]
  • NHL’s first diversity and inclusion report finds workforce 84% white. [ESPN]

