Storm Advisory 10/21/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- The big news of the day yesterday was the Reverse Retro jerseys getting unleashed to the world. Here’s a look what the Hurricanes will be wearing twice this year as they throw it all the way back to 2019:
The #Canes have revealed their @adidas Reverse Retro 2022 uniform.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 20, 2022
The team will wear it twice at PNC Arena this season, November 6 vs. Toronto and December 18 vs. Pittsburgh. They will sport it with black helmets, black gloves and black pants. pic.twitter.com/2mGz5GUDjN
- The official break down from the team explaining how they came to this iteration of the Reverse Retro. [Hurricanes]
- According to Hanna Yates, competition is keeping Ethan Bear and his $2.2 million dollar contract out of the lineup. [TSN]
- Take a look at all 32 Retro jerseys that were unveiled. [NHL]
- ESPN takes their crack and ranking all 32 jerseys. [ESPN]
- Similarly, The Athletic takes their crack at it as well. [The Athletic $]
- Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the NHL’s players assistance program. [THN]
- NHL’s first diversity and inclusion report finds workforce 84% white. [ESPN]
