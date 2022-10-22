Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames: Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-0) @ Calgary Flames (3-1-0)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 5
Thursday, October 20, 2022 — 10:00 p.m. ET
Scotiabank Saddledome — Calgary, Alberta
So, the Carolina Hurricanes aren’t going 82-0-0? Bummer. The Canes will be back in action Saturday night in Calgary, looking to rebound from their first loss of the season against a tough Flames team that is also coming of its first loss of the new campaign. Fun stuff.
So far for the Canes, the two biggest driving forces have been Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas. Svechnikov is already at six goals and eight points, and he’s just one goal behind Steven Stamkos (who has played one more game) for the league lead. Necas has seven points through four games, a number he didn’t reach until game number 12 last season.
For the Flames, nobody on the team has more than two goals or five points. The success has come so far by committee, as four different players have four or more points and four more sit at three points. Newcomer Nazem Kadri does lead the way with five.
The Flames started the season with an impressive win over Colorado, and they followed that up with victories over Vegas and Edmonton. But it was the Sabres who got the best of the Flames Thursday night, setting up this Saturday night matchup between two teams sitting at 3-1-0.
It should be another fun adventure of #CanesAfterDark.
Game Notes
- The Canes have three players coming into this one on point streaks of three or more games: Necas (four), Svechnikvon (four) and Sebastian Aho (three).
- Against Edmonton Thursday night, Svechnikov recorded his first regular season hat trick. Jaccob Slavin also hit a milestone, passing Justin Faulk for most assists by a defenseman in team history (since relocation).
- The Canes are 26-44-7-2 all time against the Flames and just 10-26-2-2 since relocation.
- Last year the Hurricanes swept the Flames, though, winning 2-1 in overtime in Calgary and 6-3 in Raleigh. The Canes are currently on a four-game win streak against Calgary dating back to October of 2019.
- Carolina has two newcomers who are quite familiar with the Flames: Paul Stastny has more goals, assists and points against Calgary than any other active NHL player, while Brent Burns has skated in the most games against the Flames of any active NHL player.
- Svechnikov’s six goals through four games are the most goals by any player through four games in franchise history.
- Svechnikov and Aho are the first two players in franchise history to post two three-point games in the team’s first four games of the season. It’s also just the eighth time that two Carolina/Hartford teammates have posted back-to-back three-point games together.
