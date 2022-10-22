Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames: Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-0) @ Calgary Flames (3-1-0)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 5

Thursday, October 20, 2022 — 10:00 p.m. ET

Scotiabank Saddledome — Calgary, Alberta

So, the Carolina Hurricanes aren’t going 82-0-0? Bummer. The Canes will be back in action Saturday night in Calgary, looking to rebound from their first loss of the season against a tough Flames team that is also coming of its first loss of the new campaign. Fun stuff.

So far for the Canes, the two biggest driving forces have been Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas. Svechnikov is already at six goals and eight points, and he’s just one goal behind Steven Stamkos (who has played one more game) for the league lead. Necas has seven points through four games, a number he didn’t reach until game number 12 last season.

For the Flames, nobody on the team has more than two goals or five points. The success has come so far by committee, as four different players have four or more points and four more sit at three points. Newcomer Nazem Kadri does lead the way with five.

The Flames started the season with an impressive win over Colorado, and they followed that up with victories over Vegas and Edmonton. But it was the Sabres who got the best of the Flames Thursday night, setting up this Saturday night matchup between two teams sitting at 3-1-0.

It should be another fun adventure of #CanesAfterDark.

