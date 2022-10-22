Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes’ annual State Fair road trip is nearing its end, as the Canes will play Saturday night in Calgary and Monday night in Vancouver before finally returning home.
Last time out, Carolina dropped its first game of the season in a 6-4 loss in Edmonton. Likewise, the Flames are coming off of their first loss of the year, to the Buffalo Sabres.
For the Canes, it’s looking like it’ll be Antti Raanta in net against Calgary. Raanta has played just one game so far this year, allowing one goal in a win over the San Jose Sharks to start off this road trip.
Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov will look to stay hot, as both have recorded three points in back-to-back games. Svechnikov is coming off the first regular season hat trick of his NHL career, and his six goals are second in the NHL.
Here’s how each team is expected to lineup in the Saddledome Saturday night:
Carolina Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Ethan Bear (healthy), Dylan Coghlan (healthy)
Calgary Flames
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli
Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis
Milan Lucic - Kevin Rooney - Brett Ritchie
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Michael Stone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Injuries and Scratches: Connor Mackey (healthy), Adam Ruzicka (healthy)
Loading comments...