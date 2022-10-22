Carolina Hurricanes at Calgary Flames: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-0) @ Calgary Flames (3-1-0) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 5

Thursday, October 20, 2022 — 10:00 p.m. ET

Scotiabank Saddledome — Calgary, Alberta Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Matchsticks and Gasoline Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes’ annual State Fair road trip is nearing its end, as the Canes will play Saturday night in Calgary and Monday night in Vancouver before finally returning home.

Last time out, Carolina dropped its first game of the season in a 6-4 loss in Edmonton. Likewise, the Flames are coming off of their first loss of the year, to the Buffalo Sabres.

For the Canes, it’s looking like it’ll be Antti Raanta in net against Calgary. Raanta has played just one game so far this year, allowing one goal in a win over the San Jose Sharks to start off this road trip.

Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov will look to stay hot, as both have recorded three points in back-to-back games. Svechnikov is coming off the first regular season hat trick of his NHL career, and his six goals are second in the NHL.

Here’s how each team is expected to lineup in the Saddledome Saturday night:

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Ethan Bear (healthy), Dylan Coghlan (healthy)

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli

Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis

Milan Lucic - Kevin Rooney - Brett Ritchie

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Michael Stone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Injuries and Scratches: Connor Mackey (healthy), Adam Ruzicka (healthy)