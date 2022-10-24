Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-1) @ Vancouver Canuks (0-4-2)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 6
Monday, October 24, 2022 — 10:30p.m. ET
Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BC
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Nucks Misconduct
Follow Canes Country on Social Media
Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix
The Carolina Hurricanes head to Vancouver for the last game of their five-game State Fair road trip, looking to rebound after two straight losses, and this game against the Canucks might be just what the Canes need to get right.
Because while the Canes’ last two losses came against solid teams that made the playoffs last season, the Vancouver Canucks are an opponent that has been spiraling downward and fast. They head into the contest against Carolina with an 0-4-2 record and, most recently, a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
The Canucks came into the season with high hopes of a soft reset, with new management as well as Bruce Boudreau as their head coach, but they have yet to see any results that show an inkling of promise.
However, it’s important that Carolina comes in with the mentality that this could still be a tough game, as another win would really help the Canes solidify a strong early road trip, banking a potential seven out of 10 points, but a loss could see them fall to the middle of the Metropolitan Division as opposed to clear early front runners.
Game Notes:
- With a goal on Saturday, Sebastian Aho now has a four-game point streak, with eight points in those games.
- Andrei Svechnikov currently sits at 95 NHL goals scored, and while he might not get to 100 tonight, it's not impossible to say he could reach it this month with four more games remaining in October.
- A Noesen in the Sun: Stefan Noesen has been flying under the radar but he has an active three-game assist streak. This is just one game shy of his career-long as part of the 2017-18 New Jersey Devils.
- With a hat-trick in the most recent game, Andrei Svechnikov moved to first place in the NHL with six goals. He has since moved down to second place with Steven Stamkos hitting the seven-goal mark in the early season.
- Dylan Coghlan is returning home, he was born in Duncan, B.C.
Reading Assignments:
- Pittsburgh Penguins recall a pair of players from Wilkes-Barre including Drake Caligula. [NHL]
Never change, Alex Nedeljkovic (@alexned_). pic.twitter.com/uRahbPSRxm— NHL (@NHL) October 24, 2022
- How a revolution in NCAA recruiting is playing out in the state of Vermont. [Sportsnet]
- The way too early goalie confidence metrics for all 32 teams into the early 2022-23 NHL season. [$The Athletic]
What a start to 2022-23 for Artemi Panarin!— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 23, 2022
Panarin leads the NHL in points and has found the score sheet in each of the @NYRangers' first six games of the season (4-8—12 in 6 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/cscJp9tDCp pic.twitter.com/Ga8GT79KzL
- James Reimer earned his 26th NHL shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...