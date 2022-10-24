 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will aim to keep the Canucks winless tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-1) @ Vancouver Canucks (0-4-2) 

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 6
Monday, October 24, 2022 — 10:30p.m. ET
Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Nucks Misconduct

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to snap a two-game skid and keep the Canucks winless when they wrap up their western Canada road trip tonight. The lineup will look fairly similar to Saturday’s in Calgary, with the exception of Dylan Coghlan drawing in on the blue line in place of Calvin de Haan. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Injuries: Ondrej Kase

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Calvin de Haan

The Hurricanes will see Thatcher Demko between the pipes for Vancouver tonight, with some shuffled D pairs.

Here’s how Vancouver is projected to line up tonight:

Ilya Mikheyev - Bo Horvat - J.T. Miller
Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Vasily Podkolzin
Andrei Kuzmenko - Nils Aman - Conor Garland
Tanner Pearson - Curtis Lazar - Dakota Joshua

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tyler Myers
Jack Rathbone - Kyle Burroughs
Guillaume Brisebois - Luke Schenn

Thatcher Demko
Spencer Martin

Loading comments...