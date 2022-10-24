Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (3-1-1) @ Vancouver Canucks (0-4-2) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 6

Monday, October 24, 2022 — 10:30p.m. ET

Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will look to snap a two-game skid and keep the Canucks winless when they wrap up their western Canada road trip tonight. The lineup will look fairly similar to Saturday’s in Calgary, with the exception of Dylan Coghlan drawing in on the blue line in place of Calvin de Haan. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries: Ondrej Kase

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Calvin de Haan

The Hurricanes will see Thatcher Demko between the pipes for Vancouver tonight, with some shuffled D pairs.

Here’s how Vancouver is projected to line up tonight:

Ilya Mikheyev - Bo Horvat - J.T. Miller

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Vasily Podkolzin

Andrei Kuzmenko - Nils Aman - Conor Garland

Tanner Pearson - Curtis Lazar - Dakota Joshua

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tyler Myers

Jack Rathbone - Kyle Burroughs

Guillaume Brisebois - Luke Schenn

Thatcher Demko

Spencer Martin