Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to snap a two-game skid and keep the Canucks winless when they wrap up their western Canada road trip tonight. The lineup will look fairly similar to Saturday’s in Calgary, with the exception of Dylan Coghlan drawing in on the blue line in place of Calvin de Haan. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries: Ondrej Kase
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Calvin de Haan
The Hurricanes will see Thatcher Demko between the pipes for Vancouver tonight, with some shuffled D pairs.
Here’s how Vancouver is projected to line up tonight:
Ilya Mikheyev - Bo Horvat - J.T. Miller
Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Vasily Podkolzin
Andrei Kuzmenko - Nils Aman - Conor Garland
Tanner Pearson - Curtis Lazar - Dakota Joshua
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tyler Myers
Jack Rathbone - Kyle Burroughs
Guillaume Brisebois - Luke Schenn
Thatcher Demko
Spencer Martin
Loading comments...