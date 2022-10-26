Storm Advisory 10/26/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Announcing a change in leadership at Canes Country
- Wolves win two in a row as players continue to develop chemistry
Storm Advisory
- An important update on road work near PNC Arena that is now underway that may affect your route in and out of Canes games:
Major improvement project starts 10/24 to transform Blue Ridge Rd. at Hillsborough St. and the train tracks. NOTE: @Canes, @PackFootball & @PackMensBball traffic will be impacted.
- All signs point to the Hurricanes moving on from Ethan Bear sooner rather than later. [THN]
- The four lessons the Vancouver Canucks can learn from the Hurricanes about building a contender. [The Athletic $]
- Barry Trotz hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching, but admits that coaching a Canadian team has its challenges. [Yahoo]
- There’s a new iron man in the NHL:
- Phil Kessel is the new NHL iron man and the stories from along the way are worth the read. [ESPN]
- Taking a look at the highest paid NHL players of all-time. [Yahoo]
- How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond. [ESPN]
- Congrats are in order to Ned and his family!
