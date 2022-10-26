 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 10/26/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Road work around PNC Arena, Ethan Bear rumors, and Phil Kessel sets a record

By Cody Hagan
Toronto Maple Leafs v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • An important update on road work near PNC Arena that is now underway that may affect your route in and out of Canes games:
  • All signs point to the Hurricanes moving on from Ethan Bear sooner rather than later. [THN]
  • The four lessons the Vancouver Canucks can learn from the Hurricanes about building a contender. [The Athletic $]
  • Barry Trotz hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching, but admits that coaching a Canadian team has its challenges. [Yahoo]
  • There’s a new iron man in the NHL:
  • Phil Kessel is the new NHL iron man and the stories from along the way are worth the read. [ESPN]
  • Taking a look at the highest paid NHL players of all-time. [Yahoo]
  • How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond. [ESPN]
  • Congrats are in order to Ned and his family!

