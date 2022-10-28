New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

New York Islanders (3-4-0) @ Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 7

Friday, October 28, 2022 — 7pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Lighthouse Hockey

After what feels like a month on the road, the Carolina Hurricanes finally return home to take on a Metro Division foe in the New York Islanders.

After a five game Pacific Division trip that saw the team go 3-1-1, Carolina is simply happy to be home even if it is for just one game. They have been led by Andrei Svechnikov, whose seven goals have him tied for the league lead, and the overall production from top six. The fourth line has also been strong on the puck while the Jordan Staal line can still take another step as they try to replace Nino Niederreiter’s production.

On the back end Brent Burns has four assists but his defensive play has left some to be desired. The most promising stand out on defense though has been how seamless Jalen Chatfield’s transition into the lineup has been. After a trial run last season, Chatfield has cemented himself as the #5 defenseman with Calvin de Haan and Dylan Coghlan fighting it out to be his partner.

On the other side of the puck, the Islanders are looking to bounce back after an abysmal year last season. So far they are not off to the hottest start, being tied for last place in the Eastern Conference. Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee lead the way for New York with seven points each while Ilya Sorokin has posted a 0.931 save percentage with 2.26 goals against average in five games played.

Game Notes

Both teams are on the front-end of a back-to-back situation with the Canes heading to Philadelphia on Saturday and the Islanders heading home to take on Colorado.

The Hurricanes almost always out-shoot their opponents, but so far this season in the third period they are winning the shots on goal battle by an astonishing 80-51 margin.

The Islanders currently have the best penalty killing unit in the NHL as they have not allowed a PPG yet this season going a perfect 25-for-25. The Hurricanes’ kill ranks 18th in the league only killing 78.3% so far.

Historically the Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho has struggled against the Islanders with only 2 goals in 19 regular season games played against them.

The two teams will face off four total times this season however the Islanders will not return to Raleigh until April 2nd. The two games in New York are on December 10th and January 21st.

