New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and game discussion

At long last, the Hurricanes return home tonight after going 3-1-1 on their western road trip. Carolina will look to make it a 2-0-0 start to Metropolitan Division play as the New York Islanders come to PNC Arena.
The lineup will look quite similar to Monday’s victory in Vancouver. Identical, in fact, as Carolina will roll the same lineup of skaters, with Calvin de Haan sitting out and Frederik Andersen between the pipes.
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: None
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Calvin de Haan (undisclosed)
For the Islanders, Josh Bailey will play his 1,000th career game, and it’ll be Ilya Sorokin between the pipes. Here’s how New York projects to line up for this one:
Josh Bailey - Mathew Barzal - Oliver Wahlstrom
Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Anthony Beauvillier
Zach Parise - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov - Noah Dobson
Sebastian Aho - Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Soshnikov, Robin Salo
Injured: None
