New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and game discussion

At long last, the Hurricanes return home tonight after going 3-1-1 on their western road trip. Carolina will look to make it a 2-0-0 start to Metropolitan Division play as the New York Islanders come to PNC Arena.

The lineup will look quite similar to Monday’s victory in Vancouver. Identical, in fact, as Carolina will roll the same lineup of skaters, with Calvin de Haan sitting out and Frederik Andersen between the pipes.

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: None

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Calvin de Haan (undisclosed)

For the Islanders, Josh Bailey will play his 1,000th career game, and it’ll be Ilya Sorokin between the pipes. Here’s how New York projects to line up for this one:

Josh Bailey - Mathew Barzal - Oliver Wahlstrom

Anders Lee - Brock Nelson - Anthony Beauvillier

Zach Parise - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin - Casey Cizikas - Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov - Noah Dobson

Sebastian Aho - Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Soshnikov, Robin Salo

Injured: None