Carolina acquires fifth-round pick for Bear, Pederson

The Carolina Hurricanes finally caved and moved out one of their eight defenseman, trading Ethan Bear to the Vancouver Canucks along with forward Lane Pederson in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
Along with that, the Hurricanes will be retaining 18%, or $400,000, of Bear’s one-year contract.
It was obvious that Bear wasn’t going to make the roster barring a few injuries, so this gives the young defenseman a chance for a fresh start with the Canucks who badly need defensive help.
Bear started off strong with Carolina, but fizzled out after a tough bout with COVID-19 midseason.
The pick might not amount to much, but cap space and contract space are the biggest gains by the Hurricanes in this move. It’s also more about giving two guy chances to actually playing some meaningful minutes in the NHL, rather than sitting the press box or playing down in the AHL.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 28, 2022
‘CANES ACQUIRE FIFTH-ROUND PICK FROM CANUCKS
Bear, Pederson traded to Vancouver
RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson. As part of the deal, Carolina will retain 18% of the remaining salary cap hit on Bear’s contract.
Bear, 25, earned 14 points (5g, 9a) in 58 NHL games with the Hurricanes in 2021-22 and has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. The 6’0”, 207-pound defenseman has registered 47 points (13g, 34a) in 190 career NHL games with Carolina and Edmonton. A native of Regina, Sask., Bear was selected by the Oilers in the fifth round (124th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
Pederson, 25, has skated in four American Hockey League (AHL) games with Chicago this season. The 6’1”, 188-pound forward has tallied 142 points (67g, 75a) in 209 career AHL games with Tucson, San Jose and Chicago. The Saskatoon, Sask., native has also posted five points (1g, 4a) in 44 career NHL games with Arizona and San Jose.
