Carolina acquires fifth-round pick for Bear, Pederson

The Carolina Hurricanes finally caved and moved out one of their eight defenseman, trading Ethan Bear to the Vancouver Canucks along with forward Lane Pederson in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Along with that, the Hurricanes will be retaining 18%, or $400,000, of Bear’s one-year contract.

It was obvious that Bear wasn’t going to make the roster barring a few injuries, so this gives the young defenseman a chance for a fresh start with the Canucks who badly need defensive help.

Bear started off strong with Carolina, but fizzled out after a tough bout with COVID-19 midseason.

The pick might not amount to much, but cap space and contract space are the biggest gains by the Hurricanes in this move. It’s also more about giving two guy chances to actually playing some meaningful minutes in the NHL, rather than sitting the press box or playing down in the AHL.