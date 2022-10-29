Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers: Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (4-2-1) at Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-0)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 8

Saturday, October 29, 2022 — 7 p.m. ET

Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, PA

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Broad Street Hockey

The Carolina Hurricanes had a dud Friday night in PNC Arena, falling to the New York Islanders 6-2 in a noncompetitive and very ugly hockey game.

So, what’s the remedy to that? Playing again right away, of course. Now the Canes will look to rebound from that tough loss in their first back-to-back of the season, as Carolina heads to the Wells Fargo Center Saturday night to take on a Flyers team that is shockingly winning some hockey games.

For the Canes, the past week and a half hasn’t been the prettiest. They lost in Edmonton last Thursday, followed that up with a blown lead and overtime loss in Calgary and after escaping Vancouver with a win laid the egg against the Islanders. But still, the Canes are 4-2-1 and doing a lot of things well.

For the Flyers, it’s been a weird start to the season. Philadelphia, widely considered to be one of the worst teams in the NHL, are 5-2-0, with wins over Florida and Tampa Bay early on in the year. In what’s shaping up to be an historically good sports year for the city of Philadelphia, the Flyers aren’t getting left behind early. Maybe they’re not fully understanding the #TankHardForBedard campaign, but they are winning some hockey games. Credit to them for that, at the very least.

Game Notes

Saturday night’s game will be the 1,100th of Jordan Staal’s NHL career. He’ll be the third player of his draft class to hit that mark, joining Phil Kessel and Milan Lucic. It’ll also be his 669th game played for the Hurricanes, moving him past Cam Ward for fourth all time in franchise history. If Staal stays relatively healthy, he’ll pass Rod Brind’Amour for third this year. If he stays completely healthy, he’ll pass Glen Wesley for second, putting him behind only his brother.

Brent Burns, Martin Necas and Brady Skjei are all on two-game point streaks.

Carolina is 50-73-14-15 all time against the Flyers, including a 23-39-5-9 mark in Philadelphia.

Maybe a tad early to start including this in the game notes, but Andrei Svechnikov is four goals shy of 100.

Brent Burns’ goal Friday, his first as a Hurricane, moved him past Steve Duchesne and Kevin Hatcher for the 12th-most goals by a defenseman in NHL history. He leads all active D-men in goals, assists and points.

Lineups

Carolina Hurricanes

A note: no morning skate for the Canes with the back-to-back, so going off last night’s lineup with an expected change in net.

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratches and Injuries: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Calvin de Haan (undisclosed)

Philadelphia Flyers

Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

Noah Cates - Scott Laughton - Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers - Lukas Sedlak - Zack MacEwen

Kleffer Bellows - Morgan Frost - Wade Allison

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen/Justin Braun

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen/Justin Braun

Carter Hart

Felix Sandstrom