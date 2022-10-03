 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes: Preview and Storm Advisory

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets in their fourth exhibition games plus news around the NHL.

By Zeke Lukow
Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Kaydee Gawlik/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Preseason Game 4
Monday, October 3, 2022 - 7:00p.m. ET
PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

Watch: Hurricanes.com
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: The Cannon

The Carolina Hurricanes enter their fourth preseason game with a perfect 3-0-0 record, having scored four or more goals in every one of those games. Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets will now be their penultimate exhibition game after the previously postponed game against the Tampa Bay Lightning was canceled.

The Canes and their staff still have plenty of decisions to make, so the remaining games and camp time will be meaningful for the players fighting for roster positions. One player who earned a roster position is Calvin de Haan, who signed a one-year, $850k contract this weekend.

The Canes have been rotating between NHL-heavy rosters and prospect-heavy rosters, and if that is to continue, it's expected that the Canes would roll out a more NHL-heavy roster tonight. This game could also mark the first time the Canes have faced Johnny Goudreau in a Blue Jackets uniform.

Here are tonight’s game groups:

Carolina Hurricanes

In Case You Missed It:

