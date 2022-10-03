Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes: Preview and Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Preseason Game 4

Monday, October 3, 2022 - 7:00p.m. ET

PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: Hurricanes.com

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: The Cannon

The Carolina Hurricanes enter their fourth preseason game with a perfect 3-0-0 record, having scored four or more goals in every one of those games. Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets will now be their penultimate exhibition game after the previously postponed game against the Tampa Bay Lightning was canceled.

The Canes and their staff still have plenty of decisions to make, so the remaining games and camp time will be meaningful for the players fighting for roster positions. One player who earned a roster position is Calvin de Haan, who signed a one-year, $850k contract this weekend.

The Canes have been rotating between NHL-heavy rosters and prospect-heavy rosters, and if that is to continue, it's expected that the Canes would roll out a more NHL-heavy roster tonight. This game could also mark the first time the Canes have faced Johnny Goudreau in a Blue Jackets uniform.

Here are tonight’s game groups:

In Case You Missed It:

Brent Burns leads the Carolina Hurricanes to their third straight pre-season win over the Florida Panthers.

Reading Assignments:

In the leadup to the 2022-23 season, the NHL Network has been counting down their list of the top players. NHL top player countdown 20-11. [NHL]

It's a great day to celebrate The Great Dane.



Happy birthday, Freddie! pic.twitter.com/L1csMk30Ma — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 2, 2022

In another great countdown, The Athletic has been doing in-depth team countdowns heading into the season, the Canes are ranked eighth. [$TheAthletic]

Among a large group of players placed on NHL waivers today: Malcolm Subban (BUF), William Lagesson (CAR), Oscar Dansk (CGY), Greg McKegg (EDM), Dillon Heatherington (OTT), Drake Caggiula (PIT), Alex Nylander (PIT), Dustin Tokarski (PIT), Kole Lind (SEA), Zach Fucale (WSH). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 2, 2022

Goaltender Jake Allen is a key part of the Montreal Canadiens' rebuilding strategy heading forward. [Sportsnet]

NHL ref punched in the face during a fight in the Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game this weekend. [TMZ]

Oh Buoy, this is going to be good!



Welcome to The Deep, @SEAbuoy! pic.twitter.com/ZNCNfqn4iR — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 2, 2022

How the Seattle Kraken kept their new mascot Buoy a secret. [ESPN]

Capitals debut "noticeably more aggressive" penalty kill under new assistant coach Scott Allen https://t.co/fPcXH7XLMt — RMNB (@rmnb) October 2, 2022