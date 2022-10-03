Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Preseason Game 4

Monday, October 3, 2022 - 7:00p.m. ET

PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC Watch: Hurricanes.com

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: The Cannon Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

With a little more than a week to go before the Carolina Hurricanes take the ice for the start of the 2022-23 regular season, there are still a few spots remaining to be filled on the opening night roster.

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster now stands at 36 skaters and four goaltenders after William Lagesson and Ronan Seeley were assigned to the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and Grigorii Dronov was released from his PTO this morning. The defense is pretty much set after Calvin de Haan earned a contract off his PTO over the weekend, so tonight will likely be your last chance to watch the likes of Maxime Lajoie and Anttoni Honka before they head for Chicago as well.

Up front, things are a bit more in flux, and the Hurricanes will take tonight and tomorrow to get a closer look at a few players. Instead of figuring out who will be where on opening night, which has largely been established at this point, the final two preseason games will go a long way toward establishing the order in which players will be called up. To that end, the roster tonight will largely comprise bubble players, and you are welcome to direct your comments regarding First Line Martinook to R. Brind’Amour, 1400 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh, N. Car.

Here’s how the squads will line up tonight:

Hurricanes

Jordan Martinook - Paul Stastny - Seth Jarvis

Ryan Dzingel - Jesper Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jamieson Rees - Vasily Ponomarev - Stelio Mattheos

Mackenzie MacEachern - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Griffin Mendel - Ethan Bear

Antti Raanta

Zach Sawchenko

Blue Jackets

Eric Robinson - Cole Sillinger - Emil Bemstrom

Yegor Chinakhov - Justin Danforth - Kirill Marchenko

Liam Foudy - Victor Rask - Carson Meyer

Owen Sillinger - Josh Dunne - Cameron Gaunce

Jake Bean - Adam Boqvist

Nick Blankenburg - Erik Gudbranson

Jake Christiansen - Ole Bjorgvik-Holm

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves