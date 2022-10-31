Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Washington Capitals (5-4-0) @ Carolina Hurricanes (5-2-1)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 9

Monday, October 31, 2022 — 7pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Jaspers’ Rink

The Carolina Hurricanes will play just their third home game of the season tonight as they host their division rival the Washington Capitals for the first time this season.

The Canes are coming off a bounce back win against the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night were a spirited effort by Martin Necas and Brent Burns sealed the eventual overtime victory.

The ship has been a little rocky at times for the Hurricanes, but a 5-2-1 record is nothing to scoff at and more players on the team are starting to put it all together. Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov look like the real deals, now it’s just time for the rest of the team to start tugging on the rope.

The Capitals are coming off a 3-0 shutout victory over the Nashville Predators led by Darcy Kuemper on Saturday who should also be the opponent for Carolina this evening. Washington has seen much more balanced scoring so far to start this season, but it should come as no surprise that Alex Ovechkin is still leading the team in goals (4) and points (7).

Game Notes

Brady Skjei enters tonight's contest on a three-game assist streak. Since the start of 2022, Skjei is third amongst all NHL defensemen in even-strength points with 37, only trailing Roman Josi (46) and Cale Makar (38).

Martin Necas also enters the game on a three-game point streak. He currently leads the Canes in points with 11.

The Washington Capitals are 30-17-4-4 all-time at PNC Arena, but Carolina has really struggled as of late, with a 2-4-4 home record against the Capitals in their last 10 regular season meetings in Raleigh.

The Hurricanes are 1-2-0 in games on Halloween in franchise history, but this will be just the second Halloween game played at PNC Arena, the first being a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in 2021.

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

Brett Pesce answers questions from fans. [Canes]

CanesCast sits down with Carolina Hurricanes goalie coach Paul Schonfelder. [Canes]

Tonight is Equipment Manager Jorge Alves' 1,000th career game.



He read the lineup pregame ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/LkE2rPfqI9 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 30, 2022

The connection between Max Domi and his glucose-smelling dog, Orion. [Chicago Sun-Times]

Flyers’ Sean Couturier undergoes second surgery for back. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]