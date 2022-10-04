Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres Preseason Game 5

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET

KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY Watch: NHL Network

After a resounding win on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Carolina Hurricanes are just one win away from the (somewhat dubious) honor of going undefeated in the preseason.

With the clock ticking on opening night rosters — teams must trim their active rosters to 23 players by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 — look for young players to continue to be highlighted as they fight for roster spots. With the Chicago Wolves beginning their training camp this week, this game is critical for players looking to make one last impression on the NHL coaching staff. The evolving blue line will also be something to watch closely, with Calvin de Haan earning himself a contract but further increasing the competition for players like Ethan Bear, Jalen Chatfield, and Dylan Coghlan, who are all fighting for NHL playing time. The Canes roster for Tuesday:

The Sabres have had a strong preseason of their own, winning three of four games to date. Their sole loss came against the Blue Jackets while playing a largely AHL level roster. This game provides another chance for players like Jack Quinn, the reigning AHL Rookie of the Year, and J.J. Peterka, the Rochester Americans’ leading scorer last season, to make the case for a full-time promotion to the NHL. Their lineup:

Tonight's roster for our preseason matchup against the Hurricanes. #LetsGoBuffalo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 4, 2022

In news unrelated to tonight’s game, the Sabres have a new team dog. Her name is Nikki and she is perfect.