Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres: Game Hub

Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres Preseason Game 5

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET

KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY Watch: NHL Network/ESPN+

We’ve reached the final day of the Hurricanes’ preseason schedule, as Carolina will look to stay perfect Tuesday night in Buffalo with a roster featuring very few players guaranteed a spot on the Canes’ opening night roster.

Of the 18 skaters set to take the ice for the Canes Tuesday, only Jesperi Kotkaniemi seems like a guarantee to have a spot in the starting group next Wednesday against Columbus. There are plenty of other hopefuls that will play in Buffalo Tuesday, including Derek Stepan who scored two goals and furthered his case Monday against the Blue Jackets.

Along with Stepan, Ryan Dzingel, Stefan Noesen, Jack Drury, Malte Stromwall and others will play with the forwards, while the blue line will be a collection of guys fighting for two spots. Calvin de Haan, Jalen Chatfield, Dylan Coghlan and Ethan Bear are all dressed for Tuesday’s game, with that group of four the ones fighting for the spots on the final pairing.

The Canes didn’t skate Tuesday morning, so giving projected lines would be an absolute shot in the dark, especially with the group scheduled to take the ice. Instead, here’s the rosters for Tuesday’s game.

The Sabres did skate Tuesday morning. Here’s how they lined up, per the team website:

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Vinnie Hinostroza

Jack Quinn - Casey Mittelstadt - Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - J.J. Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons - Rasmus Asplund - Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin - Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson - Ilya Lyubushkin

Craig Anderson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen