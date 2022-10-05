 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 10/5/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The preseason wraps up, a big contract for Matt Barzal and more.

By Alec_Sawyer
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • More roster moves from the Canes, with plenty more on the way.
  • Matt Barzal agreed to a big extension with the Islanders. [NHL]
  • The NHL will be rolling out digitally enhanced dasherboards for ads. [NHL]
  • Inside the NHL’s competitive advantage arms race in the front office. [ESPN]
  • An in-depth view on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s development program. [The Athletic]
  • Last by not least, some great news on the Hurricanes beat as Canes Country alumnus Cory Lavalette will be contributing for The Athletic.

