Storm Advisory 10/7/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Carolina Hurricanes prepared for tough decisions on final roster cuts
- Winners and losers from the preseason
Reading Assignments
Start off your Friday with #CanesCast!— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 7, 2022
The fellas examine the #Canes 4-1 preseason and play "Take It Or Leave It" with some regular season predictions.
https://t.co/hyMOfYKkXm pic.twitter.com/NWrl4C6uWZ
- The Hurricanes made a whole bunch of roster moves Wednesday afternoon:
Additionally, Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos, Lane Pederson and Maxine Lajoie have been placed on waivers with intent to assign to Chicago.— Canes Country (@CanesCountry) October 5, 2022
Ryan Suzuki and Cavan Fitzgerald have been placed on the injured non-roster list.
Grigorii Dronov has parted ways.
- Also, all five waivered players have cleared and been assigned to Chicago. [Canes]
- The NHL regular season gets underway Friday in Prague. [NHL]
- The Stars signed Jason Robertson to a big four-year extension. [Stars]
- Ranking each NHL team’s top center duo. [The Athletic]
