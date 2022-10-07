 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 10/7/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Lots of roster decisions...

By Alec_Sawyer
Columbus Blue Jackets v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Kaydee Gawlik/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The Hurricanes made a whole bunch of roster moves Wednesday afternoon:
  • Also, all five waivered players have cleared and been assigned to Chicago. [Canes]
  • The NHL regular season gets underway Friday in Prague. [NHL]
  • The Stars signed Jason Robertson to a big four-year extension. [Stars]
  • Ranking each NHL team’s top center duo. [The Athletic]

