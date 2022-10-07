 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hurricanes to place Martinook on waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes made a tough business decision Friday afternoon.

Alec_Sawyer
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers - Game Six Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes made a tough business call Friday, as the team is set to place veteran forward Jordan Martinook on waivers.

Martinook, who carries a $1.8 million cap hit for both 2022-23 and 2023-24, could very likely go unclaimed and stay with the Canes.

Martinook scored 25 points in 82 games in his first season with the Canes in 2018-19, but his production has steadily declined. In 2021-22, Martinook had just 15 points in 59 games after registering just 33 points in 44 and 45 games the two years prior.

While his on-ice value has been questioned, there’s no questioning the off-ice value of Martinook, a letter-wearer for the Hurricanes.

This story will be updated with more official word as it comes out.

