Hurricanes to place Martinook on waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes made a tough business call Friday, as the team is set to place veteran forward Jordan Martinook on waivers.

Forward Jordan Martinook will be placed on waivers today.



“It’s vital that we maximize our flexibility prior to finalizing the opening day roster. Our expectation is that Jordan will be a part of our group as we try to bring a championship to Raleigh this season.” - Don Waddell — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 7, 2022

Martinook, who carries a $1.8 million cap hit for both 2022-23 and 2023-24, could very likely go unclaimed and stay with the Canes.

Martinook scored 25 points in 82 games in his first season with the Canes in 2018-19, but his production has steadily declined. In 2021-22, Martinook had just 15 points in 59 games after registering just 33 points in 44 and 45 games the two years prior.

While his on-ice value has been questioned, there’s no questioning the off-ice value of Martinook, a letter-wearer for the Hurricanes.

This story will be updated with more official word as it comes out.