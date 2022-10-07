Hurricanes to place Martinook on waivers

The Carolina Hurricanes made a tough business call Friday, as the team is set to place veteran forward Jordan Martinook on waivers.
Forward Jordan Martinook will be placed on waivers today.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 7, 2022
“It’s vital that we maximize our flexibility prior to finalizing the opening day roster. Our expectation is that Jordan will be a part of our group as we try to bring a championship to Raleigh this season.” - Don Waddell
Martinook, who carries a $1.8 million cap hit for both 2022-23 and 2023-24, could very likely go unclaimed and stay with the Canes.
Martinook scored 25 points in 82 games in his first season with the Canes in 2018-19, but his production has steadily declined. In 2021-22, Martinook had just 15 points in 59 games after registering just 33 points in 44 and 45 games the two years prior.
While his on-ice value has been questioned, there’s no questioning the off-ice value of Martinook, a letter-wearer for the Hurricanes.
