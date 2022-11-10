Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. Edmonton Oilers (8-6-0, 16points)
November 10, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. EST
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Copper and Blue
The Carolina Hurricanes will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back tonight against the Edmonton Oilers after putting up a truly disappointing performance in Sunrise against the Florida Panthers.
After being shutout by Spencer Knight last night, the Canes have now scored just one goal in their last two games, currently rocking a 111:49 long goalless drought.
The Canes have been heavily reliant on their top guys to produce this season in the face of shaky goaltending. Last night they got the goaltending, but hung Antti Raanta out to dry.
With Frederik Andersen currently questionable after leaving Tuesday’s practice early, emergency callup goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov could potentially start tonight.
The Canes will need to help him out with both strong defense and a couple of goals if they want to get the better of Connor McDavid and company.
The last time these two teams met, it was a crazy, 10-goal affair that saw the Oilers prevail. The Canes will want to tighten things up defensively and try to get out of their slump.
Game Notes
- This could potentially be Pyotr Kochetkov’s first start of the season for Carolina. After making huge waves last year when he came over to North America, he ended up joining the Hurricanes for the playoffs and even got some game action.
- Sebastian Aho has always done well against the Oilers, recording three assists in their last meeting and having 20 points in 11 career games against Edmonton.
- The Oilers will be without top winger Evander Kane after the forward suffered a gruesome wrist injury on Tuesday after being cut by a skate blade. Kane will miss the next 3-4 months after having surgery and is expected to fully recover.
- Connor McDavid, who had four points in the last meeting, is currently averaging a goal per game and over two points per game. He’s also already recorded two hat-tricks on the year just 14 games into the season.
