Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. Edmonton Oilers (8-6-0, 16points)

November 10, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. EST

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Copper and Blue

The Carolina Hurricanes will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back tonight against the Edmonton Oilers after putting up a truly disappointing performance in Sunrise against the Florida Panthers.

After being shutout by Spencer Knight last night, the Canes have now scored just one goal in their last two games, currently rocking a 111:49 long goalless drought.

The Canes have been heavily reliant on their top guys to produce this season in the face of shaky goaltending. Last night they got the goaltending, but hung Antti Raanta out to dry.

With Frederik Andersen currently questionable after leaving Tuesday’s practice early, emergency callup goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov could potentially start tonight.

The Canes will need to help him out with both strong defense and a couple of goals if they want to get the better of Connor McDavid and company.

The last time these two teams met, it was a crazy, 10-goal affair that saw the Oilers prevail. The Canes will want to tighten things up defensively and try to get out of their slump.

