Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes have not had a great past two games and need a much stronger effort tonight as they take on the Edmonton Oilers.
The Canes did not have a morning skate today, but it’s safe to assume that Pyotr Kochetkov could be getting his first start of the season after Antti Raanta played last night. Kochetkov is currently an emergency callup after Andersen left practice on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.
We can also assume that Calvin de Haan will draw back in for Dylan Coghlan tonight after the latter had a less than stellar performance defensively last night.
One bright spot from last game was Jack Drury, who should be getting a chance to center the fourth line again tonight.
Projected Hurricanes Lineup
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Paul Stastny
Injured: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed), Ondrej Kase (IR, Concussion), Max Pacioretty (IR, Achilles)
Projected Oilers Lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi
Dylan Holloway - Leon Draisaitl - Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Derek Ryan
Mattias Janmark - Devin Shore - Kailer Yamamoto
Darnell Nurse - Tyson Barrie
Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci
Markus Niemelainen - Evan Bouchard
Jack Campbell
Stuart Skinner
Scratches: Klim Kostin, Ryan Murray
Injuries: Evander Kane (Wrist)
