Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes have not had a great past two games and need a much stronger effort tonight as they take on the Edmonton Oilers.

The Canes did not have a morning skate today, but it’s safe to assume that Pyotr Kochetkov could be getting his first start of the season after Antti Raanta played last night. Kochetkov is currently an emergency callup after Andersen left practice on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.

We can also assume that Calvin de Haan will draw back in for Dylan Coghlan tonight after the latter had a less than stellar performance defensively last night.

One bright spot from last game was Jack Drury, who should be getting a chance to center the fourth line again tonight.

Projected Hurricanes Lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan, Paul Stastny

Injured: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed), Ondrej Kase (IR, Concussion), Max Pacioretty (IR, Achilles)

Projected Oilers Lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi

Dylan Holloway - Leon Draisaitl - Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Derek Ryan

Mattias Janmark - Devin Shore - Kailer Yamamoto

Darnell Nurse - Tyson Barrie

Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci

Markus Niemelainen - Evan Bouchard

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

Scratches: Klim Kostin, Ryan Murray

Injuries: Evander Kane (Wrist)