Storm Advisory 11/11/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Andrei Svechnikov makes history, P.K. Subban gets a new job, and an update on the Coyotes’ arena situation in Tempe

By Cody Hagan
Edmonton Oilers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Jaylynn Nash/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • With his second hat trick of the season against Edmonton, Andrei Svechnikov made history:
  • Hurricanes’ Martin Necas displays greater maturity and joins NHL’s elite scorers. [The Athletic $]
  • The Staal brothers play in same NHL game for 11th time as they live for God. [Sports Spectrum]
  • P.K. Subban has joined ESPN on a multi-year deal to become an analyst for the network. [ESPN]
  • The top ten NHL forward who impressed during the first month of the season which could certainly be used as some bulletin board material for a couple of Hurricane players. [THN]
  • Tempe is leaving the plans for a new Coyotes arena in the hands of the citizens:
  • Martin Brodeur has been named the an Executive Vice President for the New Jersey Devils. [NHL]
  • Momentum is building for Ryan Reynolds’ desire to own an NHL team in Canada. [Washington Examiner]
  • Evander Kane will be out multiple months after his scary injury against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. [ESPN]

