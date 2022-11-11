Storm Advisory 11/11/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- A few highlights from the Carolina Hurricanes’ victory over the Edmonton Oilers last night that need to be seen again:
That's the second @Enterprise hat trick of the season for Andrei Svechnikov (@ASvechnikov_37)! pic.twitter.com/IvCGVYLYRL— NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2022
Goal: Jordan Martinook.— NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2022
Primary assist: ...also Jordan Martinook? @Martyman17 bats it in while falling! pic.twitter.com/vTMSc70Vj4
- With his second hat trick of the season against Edmonton, Andrei Svechnikov made history:
Andrei Svechnikov scored his second hat trick of the season tonight. Both came against the Oilers, as he joined Sami Kapanen (1997-98) as the second player in franchise history to score two hat tricks against a single opponent in a season. Kapanen's also came against Edmonton.— Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) November 11, 2022
- Hurricanes’ Martin Necas displays greater maturity and joins NHL’s elite scorers. [The Athletic $]
- The Staal brothers play in same NHL game for 11th time as they live for God. [Sports Spectrum]
- P.K. Subban has joined ESPN on a multi-year deal to become an analyst for the network. [ESPN]
- The top ten NHL forward who impressed during the first month of the season which could certainly be used as some bulletin board material for a couple of Hurricane players. [THN]
- Tempe is leaving the plans for a new Coyotes arena in the hands of the citizens:
The Tempe City Council has unanimously voted to send the Coyotes proposed hockey arena and entertainment district to referendum, residents will be able to vote in a special election in May. Had the opportunity to push it to August but decided on the earlier date. @PHNX_Coyotes pic.twitter.com/SRVsYBjaXQ— Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) November 11, 2022
- Martin Brodeur has been named the an Executive Vice President for the New Jersey Devils. [NHL]
- Momentum is building for Ryan Reynolds’ desire to own an NHL team in Canada. [Washington Examiner]
- Evander Kane will be out multiple months after his scary injury against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. [ESPN]
