Carolina Hurricanes @ Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, 19 points) @
Edmonton Oilers (7-4-1, 15 points)
November 12, 2022 — 9:00 p.m. EST
Ball Arena — Denver, CO
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Mile High Hockey
The Carolina Hurricanes will once again be on the road as they get set to play the defending Stanley Champions, the Colorado Avalanche.
The Hurricanes are coming off of a huge 7-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, where Andrei Svechnikov scored his second hat trick of the season and Pyotr Kochetkov got his first win of the season.
This will be just Colorado’s second game since playing in the Global Series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland.
Game Notes
- Andrei Svechnikov recorded his 100th career goal with his hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers. He is three games away from his 300th career game.
- Brent Burns has the most points against Colorado on the current roster, with 48 points in 70 career regular-season games.
- Frederik Andersen was already not going to make the trip since he is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but the Canes will also be without Teuvo Teravainen, as the Finnish forward also did not make the trip, after he left in the second period of the Edmonton game with an upper-body injury.
- While the goals have been slow coming for Nathan MacKinnon — 3 in 12 games — he currently is tied for the league lead in assists with 18.
- The Avalanche currently lead the league in power play percentage with a staggering 40.5% success rate. However, their penalty kill is near the bottom of the league (30th) with only a 69.8% success rate.
