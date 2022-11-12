Carolina Hurricanes @ Colorado Avalanche: Lineups and Game Discussion

After two consecutive losses, the Carolina Hurricanes were looking for a strong effort in Edmonton, and they got it, turning in a dominant 7-2 win, complete with an Andrei Svechnikov hat trick (Fun fact: Svechnikov has three career hat tricks; two have come against Edmonton).
The Canes will now take the show on the road to visit the defending Stanley Cup champs in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche sit at third place in the Central Division and are on a three-game winning streak, including two wins at the NHL Global Series in Finland against the Blue Jackets.
The Avalanche’s winning record is obscured a bit by the fact that they haven’t really faced off against the league’s best yet (well, depending on how much you believe in the New Jersey Devils, that is). Tonight’s matchup against the Hurricanes should prove to be a test for both teams as they look to climb up the standings.
Projected Hurricanes Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Stefan Noesen
Seth Jarvis — Jesperi Kotkanemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Paul Stastny — Jack Drury — Derek Stepan
Jacob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratches: Dylan Coghlan
Out: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed), Ondrej Kase (IR, Concussion), Max Pacioretty (IR, Achilles), Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body)
Projected Avalanche Lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Evan Rodrigues — Alex Newhook — Martin Kaut
Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor
Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Sampo Ranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson
Kurtis MacDermid — Erik Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Pavel Francouz
Out: Shane Bowers (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle), Sam Girard (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Darren Helm (lower body)
