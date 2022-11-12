Carolina Hurricanes @ Colorado Avalanche: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, 19 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7-4-1, 15 points) November 12, 2022 — 9:00 p.m. EST

Ball Arena — Denver, CO

After two consecutive losses, the Carolina Hurricanes were looking for a strong effort in Edmonton, and they got it, turning in a dominant 7-2 win, complete with an Andrei Svechnikov hat trick (Fun fact: Svechnikov has three career hat tricks; two have come against Edmonton).

The Canes will now take the show on the road to visit the defending Stanley Cup champs in Denver. The Colorado Avalanche sit at third place in the Central Division and are on a three-game winning streak, including two wins at the NHL Global Series in Finland against the Blue Jackets.

The Avalanche’s winning record is obscured a bit by the fact that they haven’t really faced off against the league’s best yet (well, depending on how much you believe in the New Jersey Devils, that is). Tonight’s matchup against the Hurricanes should prove to be a test for both teams as they look to climb up the standings.

Projected Hurricanes Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Stefan Noesen

Seth Jarvis — Jesperi Kotkanemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Paul Stastny — Jack Drury — Derek Stepan

Jacob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan

Out: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed), Ondrej Kase (IR, Concussion), Max Pacioretty (IR, Achilles), Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body)

Projected Avalanche Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Evan Rodrigues — Alex Newhook — Martin Kaut

Andrew Cogliano — J.T. Compher — Logan O’Connor

Dryden Hunt — Jayson Megna — Sampo Ranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jacob MacDonald — Josh Manson

Kurtis MacDermid — Erik Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Pavel Francouz

Out: Shane Bowers (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle), Sam Girard (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Darren Helm (lower body)