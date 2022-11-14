Carolina Hurricanes @ Chicago Blackhawks: Storm Advisory and Game Preview

Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (9-5-1, 19 points) @

Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3, 15 points)

November 14, 2022 — 8:30 p.m. EST

United Center — Chicago, IL

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Second City Hockey

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

The Carolina Hurricanes will be in the Windy City for the only time this season as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks Monday night.

The Canes may be seeing a few familiar faces in Petr Mrazek, back healthy once again, and Max Domi, who’s off to a strong start with four goals and 10 points in 14 games.

The Hurricanes will be hoping for a better special teams performance then they got last game, going 0 for 5 on the power play and just 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. Carolina has now given up a power play goal in 11 of their 15 games.

They’ll be facing a Chicago team that has had relatively no pressure, expected by many to be one of the worst in the league, but that has found strong results regardless.

With the ever dazzling Patrick Kane and a resurging Jonathan Toews, it could be a tougher matchup than expected.

Storm Advisory

In Case You Missed It:

About last night: A truly unfortunate night for the Carolina Hurricanes in Denver.

Reading Assignments:

Thomas Chabot of the Ottawa Senators will be out for at least a week with a concussion. [NHL]

The Vancouver Canucks are currently on pace to finish in a worse place than they did last season. [Sportsnet]

Newly acquired Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games due to an illegal check to the head in Saturday’s game. [ESPN]

Adam Proteau explains why Brandon Montour, Jack Eichel and Karel Vejmelka had the best performances in the NHL last week: https://t.co/7gNGCWPStL — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 13, 2022

The NHL and NHLPA have withdrawn their plans to host a 2024 version of the Word Cup of Hockey. They are looking to host in future years. [TSN]

Revised 2022-23 season playoff, awards, and Stanley Cup projections. [$TheAthletic]

Got this update yesterday and wanted to share some positive news: a trial drug seems to be working for 4-year-old Gordie White, son of former #NHL player and fan favorite Ryan White, in his fight against DIPG.



Full update below. #fightforgordiehttps://t.co/4bR7Ftjy1o — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 8, 2022

Matt Murray hopes to be able to face off against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. [Pittsburgh Hockey Now]