Storm Advisory 11/16/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reverse Retro jerseys are on sale, Tom Dundon faces a new lawsuit, and going inside Scott Darling’s new career in comedy

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils Photo by Jim McIsaac/NHLI via Getty Images

Storm Advisory

  • If you are in the market for a Hurricanes Reverse Retro jersey, they are now on sale:
  • The NHL is considering mandating cut-resistant equipment in the wake of Evander Kane’s recent nasty injury. [Daily Faceoff]
  • John Tortorella is back out there doing John Tortorella things. [Yahoo]
  • The San Jose Sharks are open to listening to trade offers for defenseman Erik Karlsson who is off to a very hot start. [NHL]
  • The story of the Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau trade: ‘Are you kidding me?’. [The Athletic $]
  • Take a look at some highlights from the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony. [NHL]
  • Speaking of the Hall of Fame, this seems like a fairly easy answer:

