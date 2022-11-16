Storm Advisory 11/16/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- The Hurricanes have reassigned Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves. [Hurricanes]
- Calvin de Haan is adjusting to his new, and smaller, role with the Carolina Hurricanes. [Chicago Sun Times]
- Former goaltender Scott Darling has turned to a life of comedy after hanging up his skates. [The Athletic $]
- Tom Dundon is being sued for at least $184 million dollars over the AAF’s demise. The report states he has also filed a lawsuit north of $74 million in response. [The Athletic $]
- Things are going from bad to worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets as it was recently announced that Zach Werenski will miss rest of season and Nick Blankenburg will be out for 6-8 weeks. On top of that they’ve lost both Patrik Laine for 3-4 weeks. Then last night they suffered two more injuries:
- The NHL is considering mandating cut-resistant equipment in the wake of Evander Kane’s recent nasty injury. [Daily Faceoff]
- John Tortorella is back out there doing John Tortorella things. [Yahoo]
- The San Jose Sharks are open to listening to trade offers for defenseman Erik Karlsson who is off to a very hot start. [NHL]
- The story of the Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau trade: ‘Are you kidding me?’. [The Athletic $]
- Take a look at some highlights from the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony. [NHL]
- Speaking of the Hall of Fame, this seems like a fairly easy answer:
