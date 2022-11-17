Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 17
Thursday, November 17, 2022 — 7 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
The Hurricanes will look to string consecutive wins together for the first time since the beginning of the month when they host the defending champion Avalanche tonight.
It will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two clubs. Their first meeting in Denver on Saturday went the home team’s way by a 4-1 final tally. Cale Makar beat Antti Raanta twice in the opening period, and Carolina’s lone goal in the loss came from Jordan Staal.
The game signals the halfway point of the Hurricanes’ seven-game stretch facing Western Conference teams. After tonight, the Canes will hit the road again to visit Minnesota and Winnepeg before returning home to take on the Coyotes next week.
Game Notes
- Andrei Svechnikov is slated to play in his 300th NHL game tonight against the Avalanche. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals in 16 games. Connor McDavid and Bo Horvat are the only NHLers with more goals this season.
- Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, and Jesper Fast are all riding three-game point streaks entering play on Thursday. The trio combined for Carolina’s lone goal against the Avalanche on Saturday.
- Jaccob Slavin is one assist away from tying Glen Wesley for the second-most assists by a defenseman in franchise history. He is currently 21 assists behind Dave Babych for the franchise record among defenders.
- The Avalanche’s 3-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night brought an end to the team’s season-long four-game winning streak.
- Colorado defensemen Bowen Byram and Kurtis MacDermid are already on the injured reserve list, and the team might also not have Samuel Girard for their game in Raleigh. The dynamic defenseman last played on November 5 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
- Injuries haven’t slowed down the Avalanche's power play, which ranks first in the NHL with a mind-boggling 37% success rate. The Hurricanes’ 16.1% power-play percentage ranks 28th in the league.
