Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 17

Thursday, November 17, 2022 — 7 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Mile High Hockey

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to string consecutive wins together for the first time since the beginning of the month when they host the defending champion Avalanche tonight.

It will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two clubs. Their first meeting in Denver on Saturday went the home team’s way by a 4-1 final tally. Cale Makar beat Antti Raanta twice in the opening period, and Carolina’s lone goal in the loss came from Jordan Staal.

The game signals the halfway point of the Hurricanes’ seven-game stretch facing Western Conference teams. After tonight, the Canes will hit the road again to visit Minnesota and Winnepeg before returning home to take on the Coyotes next week.

Game Notes