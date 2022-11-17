Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche: Lineups and Game Hub

The Carolina Hurricanes had a tough loss against the Colorado Avalanche last Saturday, losing 4-1 with an empty-net goal at the end, and they’ll be looking to go even on the series at home tonight.

Carolina is coming off a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks where Pyotr Kochetkov got his first career shutout stopping all 27 shots he faced.

The Martinook - Staal - Fast line also continued to dominate, scoring two goals and contributing on all three. The Canes will be leaning on them tonight not just for their production but also to slow down the Avs’ potent top line.

Antti Raanta will be in net for the Hurricanes. The Finnish netminder is 3-2-1 on the season with a 0.911 save percentage and 2.47 goals against average.

Tonight will also mark game number 300 for Andrei Svechnikov. The Russian forward recently scored his 100th career goals and is up to 101 now after scoring his 12th of the season against the Hawks.

Projected Hurricanes Lineup

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan

Injuries: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed, IR), Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body, IR), Ondrej Kase (Concussion, IR), Max Pacioretty (Achilles, IR)

Projected Avalanche Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen

Alex Newhook - Evan Rodrigues - Martin Kaut

Andrew Cogliano - J.T. Compher - Logan O’Connor

Dryden Hunt - Jason Megna - Anton Blidh

Cale Makar - Devon Toews

Jacob MacDonald - Josh Manson

Andreas Englund - Erik Johnson

Pavel Francouz

Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries: Shane Bowers, Bowen Byram, Darren Helm, Gabriel Landeskog, Kurtis MacDermid, Valeri Nichushkin