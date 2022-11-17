 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche: Lineups and Game Hub

The Carolina Hurricanes look to get revenge for last week’s loss to the Avalanche as they host the Stanley Cup champions tonight.

Carolina Hurricanes v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 17
Thursday, November 17, 2022 — 7 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Mile High Hockey

The Carolina Hurricanes had a tough loss against the Colorado Avalanche last Saturday, losing 4-1 with an empty-net goal at the end, and they’ll be looking to go even on the series at home tonight.

Carolina is coming off a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks where Pyotr Kochetkov got his first career shutout stopping all 27 shots he faced.

The Martinook - Staal - Fast line also continued to dominate, scoring two goals and contributing on all three. The Canes will be leaning on them tonight not just for their production but also to slow down the Avs’ potent top line.

Antti Raanta will be in net for the Hurricanes. The Finnish netminder is 3-2-1 on the season with a 0.911 save percentage and 2.47 goals against average.

Tonight will also mark game number 300 for Andrei Svechnikov. The Russian forward recently scored his 100th career goals and is up to 101 now after scoring his 12th of the season against the Hawks.

Projected Hurricanes Lineup

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan

Injuries: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed, IR), Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body, IR), Ondrej Kase (Concussion, IR), Max Pacioretty (Achilles, IR)

Projected Avalanche Lineup

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Mikko Rantanen
Alex Newhook - Evan Rodrigues - Martin Kaut
Andrew Cogliano - J.T. Compher - Logan O’Connor
Dryden Hunt - Jason Megna - Anton Blidh

Cale Makar - Devon Toews
Jacob MacDonald - Josh Manson
Andreas Englund - Erik Johnson

Pavel Francouz
Alexandar Georgiev

Injuries: Shane Bowers, Bowen Byram, Darren Helm, Gabriel Landeskog, Kurtis MacDermid, Valeri Nichushkin

