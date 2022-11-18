 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 11/18/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The death of the slap shot, NHL GM’s discuss potential changes, and what it would take to actually trade Erik Karlsson

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • The Staal Family Foundation weighs in on Hockey Fights Cancer and how they are helping the cause:
  • Episode 232 of Canes Cast dropped on Wednesday. This week, Mike and Shane discuss Jordan & Jordan plus Andrei & Pyotr. [Hurricanes]
  • New England Whalers founder recounts memories of WHA, NHL on the Slim and None podcast. [NHL]
  • NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in ‘evolving’ game. [NHL]
  • Check out this new jacket that the Vegas Golden Knights recently gifted ironman Phil Kessel:
  • Which current NHL players will make the Hockey Hall of Fame? [ESPN+ $]
  • How difficult would it be for the San Jose Sharks to actually trade Erik Karlsson? [THN]
  • What Daniel Carcillo hopes to accomplish in his lawsuit against CHL. [Yahoo]
  • The death of NHL slap shots: Why players are abandoning hockey’s signature offensive weapon. [The Athletic $]

