Storm Advisory 11/18/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Canes come up one point short despite dominant effort at even strength
- Quick Whistles: Hurricanes’ Standout Players at the One-Month Mark
- Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: New Jersey Devils on a 10 Game Win Streak
Storm Advisory
- The Staal Family Foundation weighs in on Hockey Fights Cancer and how they are helping the cause:
The @staalfamily Foundation supports children and families fighting cancer, like Nolan Fotheringham and #NolanStrong pic.twitter.com/cCrsjAp4zX— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 17, 2022
- Episode 232 of Canes Cast dropped on Wednesday. This week, Mike and Shane discuss Jordan & Jordan plus Andrei & Pyotr. [Hurricanes]
- New England Whalers founder recounts memories of WHA, NHL on the Slim and None podcast. [NHL]
- NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in ‘evolving’ game. [NHL]
- Check out this new jacket that the Vegas Golden Knights recently gifted ironman Phil Kessel:
The boys gifted Phil Kessel with some drip for his 1,000th consecutive game #Phi1Kessel pic.twitter.com/s0WNYAgFA8— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 18, 2022
- Which current NHL players will make the Hockey Hall of Fame? [ESPN+ $]
- How difficult would it be for the San Jose Sharks to actually trade Erik Karlsson? [THN]
- What Daniel Carcillo hopes to accomplish in his lawsuit against CHL. [Yahoo]
- The death of NHL slap shots: Why players are abandoning hockey’s signature offensive weapon. [The Athletic $]
Loading comments...