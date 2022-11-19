Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-2) @
Minnesota Wild (7-8-2)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 18
Saturday, November 19, 2022 — 8 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Hockey Wilderness
The Carolina Hurricanes are once again back on the road as their wacky constant shift between home and away schedule continues.
This time they will be facing the Minnesota Wild who have had a slower start to the season.
Karill Kaprizov has picked up right where he’s left off however, with 10 goals and 19 points in 17 games, but it’s the goaltending that’s left a lot to be desired.
An aging Marc-Andre Fluery and an inconsistent backup leaves Minnesota with little wiggle room especially with their dire cap situation.
The Wild are currently on a three-game winless streak with losses to San Jose, Nashville and Pittsburgh.
Carolina will be looking to shake off an improbable loss to the Colorado Avalanche who the Canes dominated all over the ice but could not seem to get the better of Pavel Francouz eventually falling 3-2 in overtime.
The Hurricanes are being led by Andrei Svechnikov in goals with 12 and Martin Necas in points with 21.
