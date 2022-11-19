Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-2) @

Minnesota Wild (7-8-2)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 18

Saturday, November 19, 2022 — 8 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Hockey Wilderness

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

The Carolina Hurricanes are once again back on the road as their wacky constant shift between home and away schedule continues.

This time they will be facing the Minnesota Wild who have had a slower start to the season.

Karill Kaprizov has picked up right where he’s left off however, with 10 goals and 19 points in 17 games, but it’s the goaltending that’s left a lot to be desired.

An aging Marc-Andre Fluery and an inconsistent backup leaves Minnesota with little wiggle room especially with their dire cap situation.

The Wild are currently on a three-game winless streak with losses to San Jose, Nashville and Pittsburgh.

Carolina will be looking to shake off an improbable loss to the Colorado Avalanche who the Canes dominated all over the ice but could not seem to get the better of Pavel Francouz eventually falling 3-2 in overtime.

The Hurricanes are being led by Andrei Svechnikov in goals with 12 and Martin Necas in points with 21.