Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-2) @ Minnesota Wild (7-8-2) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 18 Saturday, November 19, 2022 — 8 pm ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Hockey Wilderness

The Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column and extend their point streak to three games with a trip to Minnesota tonight. Aside from Pyotr Kochetkov getting the nod between the pipes, there won’t be any other chances from the lineup that lost to the Avalanche in overtime Thursday.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pytor Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan

Injuries: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed, IR), Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body, IR), Ondrej Kase (Concussion, IR), Max Pacioretty (Achilles, IR)

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov - Sam Steel - Mats Zuccarello

Mason Shaw - Frederick Gaudreau - Matthew Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Brandon Duhaime

Jon Merrill - Nic Petan - Connor Dewar

Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Matthew Dumba

Alex Goligoski - Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Zane McIntyre