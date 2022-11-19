 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their point streak to three games in the twin cities tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
NHL: NOV 14 Hurricanes at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-2) @ 

Minnesota Wild (7-8-2)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 18

Saturday, November 19, 2022 — 8 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Hockey Wilderness

The Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column and extend their point streak to three games with a trip to Minnesota tonight. Aside from Pyotr Kochetkov getting the nod between the pipes, there won’t be any other chances from the lineup that lost to the Avalanche in overtime Thursday.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pytor Kochetkov
Antti Raanta

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan

Injuries: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed, IR), Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body, IR), Ondrej Kase (Concussion, IR), Max Pacioretty (Achilles, IR)

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov - Sam Steel - Mats Zuccarello
Mason Shaw - Frederick Gaudreau - Matthew Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Brandon Duhaime
Jon Merrill - Nic Petan - Connor Dewar

Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Matthew Dumba
Alex Goligoski - Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson
Zane McIntyre

