Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column and extend their point streak to three games with a trip to Minnesota tonight. Aside from Pyotr Kochetkov getting the nod between the pipes, there won’t be any other chances from the lineup that lost to the Avalanche in overtime Thursday.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Pytor Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratches: Dylan Coghlan
Injuries: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed, IR), Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body, IR), Ondrej Kase (Concussion, IR), Max Pacioretty (Achilles, IR)
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov - Sam Steel - Mats Zuccarello
Mason Shaw - Frederick Gaudreau - Matthew Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Brandon Duhaime
Jon Merrill - Nic Petan - Connor Dewar
Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Matthew Dumba
Alex Goligoski - Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Zane McIntyre
Loading comments...