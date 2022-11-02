 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 11/2/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Halloween costumes, a Capitals player sees his season end, and taking in the first night at the Coyotes new home, Mullett Arena

By Cody Hagan
  • With October over, take a look back at some of the leaders for the Carolina Hurricanes on the ice from the first month:
  • A couple of fun Halloween outfits as Roy Cooper dressed up as a Canes player and the Seattle Kraken office personnel dressed up as John Forslund:
  • The Washington Capitals will likely be without Connor Brown for the remainder of the season after a hit by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen. [NHL]
  • The Avalanche and Blue Jacket both have a chance to bond and regroup as they head to Finland for the NHL’s Global Series. [NHL]
  • Taking in the glory of opening night at Mullett Arena, the new home of the Arizona Coyotes. [ESPN]
  • League valuations are out and the Maple Leafs and Rangers lead the way while the average franchise is now worth $1 Billion. [Sportico]
  • What do those new valuations say about player salaries going forward? [THN]
  • Devan Dubnyk has announced his retirement. [NHL]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs are a mess and it’s hard to watch. [The Athletic $]

