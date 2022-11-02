Storm Advisory 11/2/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- With October over, take a look back at some of the leaders for the Carolina Hurricanes on the ice from the first month:
Leading the way through October #LetsGoCanes | @SASsoftware— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 2, 2022
- A couple of fun Halloween outfits as Roy Cooper dressed up as a Canes player and the Seattle Kraken office personnel dressed up as John Forslund:
Looks like I’m a healthy scratch tonight for our @Canes against the Caps so I’ll hand out some sweet assists at the Mansion instead. #trickortreat - RC pic.twitter.com/oFoHHPbjgV— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 31, 2022
Happy #Halloween from the John Forslunds, I mean the Seattle Kraken and Root Sports broadcast team! #seakraken pic.twitter.com/C3zFdWbM4V— JT Brown (@JTBrown23) November 1, 2022
- The Washington Capitals will likely be without Connor Brown for the remainder of the season after a hit by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen. [NHL]
- The Avalanche and Blue Jacket both have a chance to bond and regroup as they head to Finland for the NHL’s Global Series. [NHL]
- Taking in the glory of opening night at Mullett Arena, the new home of the Arizona Coyotes. [ESPN]
- League valuations are out and the Maple Leafs and Rangers lead the way while the average franchise is now worth $1 Billion. [Sportico]
- What do those new valuations say about player salaries going forward? [THN]
- Devan Dubnyk has announced his retirement. [NHL]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are a mess and it’s hard to watch. [The Athletic $]
