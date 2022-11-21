Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets: Storm Advisory and Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-3, 23 points) at Winnipeg Jets (10-5-1, 21 points)
November 21, 2022 — 7:30 p.m. EST
Canada Life Centre — Winnipeg, Manitoba
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Artic Ice Hockey
Game Notes
- This short road trip for the Carolina Hurricanes concludes tonight with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. After dropping two straight games in overtime, the Canes are desperate to right the ship and finish the month of November on a stronger note than it has currently been.
- With the loss to the Wild on Saturday night, the Hurricanes are under .500 in the month of November with five losses to four wins. Their schedule has been road heavy to start the season and that won’t change much until mid-December as they have eight of their next ten games away from PNC Arena.
- Tonight will be Paul Stastny’s first game back in Winnipeg since he signed with Carolina as a free agent. Stastny played for the Jets from 2020-22 and also in the 2017-18 season. While he has yet to get rolling for the Hurricanes, he scored 45 points for the Jets last year.
- Say hello to former Hurricane Saku Maenalanen who is back in the NHL this year with the Jets. Maenalanen played for the Canes during the 2018-19 season but has bounced around the KHL and Liiga since then,
- It’s no secret that Carolina has been atrocious on their power play so far this season converting at just 14.7% of the time which ranks 30th in the league. That may not get any better tonight as the Jets have the third best penalty kill at a 85.0% kill rate.
- Carolina should hold the advantage in the face off dot as they rank third in the league at 54.1% while the Jets are winning just 47.1% of their draws which ranks 24th.
- Blake Wheeler has been a Canes killer over his career posting 36 points in 40 career games against Carolina.
- Winnipeg will visit PNC Arena on March 14th.
