Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets: Lineups and Game Hub

The Carolina Hurricanes are in Winnipeg for a matchup with the Jets.

By Ryan Henkel
NHL: APR 21 Jets at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-3, 23 points) at Winnipeg Jets (10-5-1, 21 points)

November 21, 2022 — 7:30 p.m. EST

Canada Life Centre — Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Artic Ice Hockey

The Carolina Hurricanes will be rolling out the same lineup from St. Paul even with Pyotr Kochetkov remaining in net. The Russian netminder has been a real bright spot on the season and is currently 2-0-1 with a 1.32 goals against and 0.943 save percentage.

Projected Hurricanes Lineup

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pytor Kochetkov
Antti Raanta

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan

Injuries: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed, IR), Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body, IR), Ondrej Kase (Concussion, IR), Max Pacioretty (Achilles, IR)

Projected Jets Lineup

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Sam Gagner
Cole Perfetti - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby - Adam Lowry - Saku Maenalanen
Jansen Harkins - David Gustafsson - Mikey Eyssimont

Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon - Nate Schmidt
Dylan Samberg - Ville Heinola

David Rittich
Connor Hellebuyck

