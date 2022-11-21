Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets: Lineups and Game Hub

The Carolina Hurricanes will be rolling out the same lineup from St. Paul even with Pyotr Kochetkov remaining in net. The Russian netminder has been a real bright spot on the season and is currently 2-0-1 with a 1.32 goals against and 0.943 save percentage.
Projected Hurricanes Lineup
Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Pytor Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratches: Dylan Coghlan
Injuries: Frederik Andersen (Undisclosed, IR), Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body, IR), Ondrej Kase (Concussion, IR), Max Pacioretty (Achilles, IR)
Projected Jets Lineup
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Sam Gagner
Cole Perfetti - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby - Adam Lowry - Saku Maenalanen
Jansen Harkins - David Gustafsson - Mikey Eyssimont
Josh Morrissey - Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon - Nate Schmidt
Dylan Samberg - Ville Heinola
David Rittich
Connor Hellebuyck
Loading comments...