Arizona Coyotes at Carolina Hurricanes: Storm Advisory and Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to have a “Get Right” game against a struggling Arizona Coyotes team.

By Zeke Lukow
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-4, 24 points) at Arizona Coyotes (6-9-2, 14 points)

November 23, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. EST

PNC Arena — Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Five For Howling

Game Notes

  • Extra Extra! The Carolina Hurricanes have now lost three straight games in overtime for the first time in franchise history
  • The Carolina Hurricanes and Arizona Coyotes have met 84 times. The Canes lead the all-time series 44-30-8-2, with the Canes being 12-1-2 in their last 15 meetings.
  • Burning Man Brent Burns earned his 10th assist against the Winnipeg Jets, he is the 20th defenseman to accomplish this feat in at least 18 seasons.
  • Keller Instinct Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes in goals (7) and assists (11) in 2022-23
  • Power Play Prowess Through 17 games the Arizona Coyotes have a power play success rate of 26.7% which ranks seventh in the NHL
  • Shayne Gostisbehere paces current Coyotes in career assists (11) and points (15) versus Carolina. He picked up an assist the last time the Yotes were in Raleigh

Storm Advisory

