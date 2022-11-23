Arizona Coyotes at Carolina Hurricanes: Storm Advisory and Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-4, 24 points) at Arizona Coyotes (6-9-2, 14 points)
November 23, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. EST
PNC Arena — Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Five For Howling
Game Notes
- Extra Extra! The Carolina Hurricanes have now lost three straight games in overtime for the first time in franchise history
- The Carolina Hurricanes and Arizona Coyotes have met 84 times. The Canes lead the all-time series 44-30-8-2, with the Canes being 12-1-2 in their last 15 meetings.
- Burning Man Brent Burns earned his 10th assist against the Winnipeg Jets, he is the 20th defenseman to accomplish this feat in at least 18 seasons.
- Keller Instinct Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes in goals (7) and assists (11) in 2022-23
- Power Play Prowess Through 17 games the Arizona Coyotes have a power play success rate of 26.7% which ranks seventh in the NHL
- Shayne Gostisbehere paces current Coyotes in career assists (11) and points (15) versus Carolina. He picked up an assist the last time the Yotes were in Raleigh
Storm Advisory
- Toronto Maple Leafs place defenseman Moran Reilly on long-term injured reserve. [ESPN]
"I'm, like, nervous for warmies - my legs are shaking."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 23, 2022
Huby and Weegs were mic'd up for their first trip back to Florida since joining the #Flames - a game neither will forget. pic.twitter.com/1kPcavyGKo
- Can Ryan Reynolds be the next Ottawa Senators owner? Sportsnet looks at the list of the next possible owners of the Sens. [Sportsnet]
- The New Jersey Devils are proving that they are for real with their 13-game win streak. [NHL]
The @NHL announced Tuesday it will bring back an in-person world final for its #NHL23 #esports tournament, which is rebranded and expanded to a longer schedule. @pool88 has the details: https://t.co/jfZSRvrmbo— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) November 22, 2022
- How Luke Schenn saved his career “Coaches asked me if I was going to retire.” [$TheAthletic]
- Injury updates on multiple Philadelphia Flyers forwards. [NBC Philadelphia]
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar becomes the NHL's fastest defenseman to reach 200 points https://t.co/0O8kzMpOGA pic.twitter.com/wwjnBXDh6J— CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) November 22, 2022
- The early injuries for the Washington Capitals contributes to their unusually slow start. [Washington Post]
- Thanksgiving playoff position deadline is real for NHL coaches. [NHL]
