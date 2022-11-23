Hurricanes sign Kochetkov to four-year extension

Carolina Hurricanes fans will have just a bit more to be thankful for this season as the team announced that they had signed goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year, $2 million AAV contract on Wednesday morning.

The young Russian netminder broke out for a big season with the Chicago Wolves last year — his first professional season in North America — and even appeared in a few games for Carolina after the Canes ran into some injury issues.

Kochetkov has a career record of 5-0-2 in the regular season with a 0.909 save percentage and 2.16 goals against average. He appeared in four playoff games last season and helped the team defeat the Boston Bruins in the first round.

This season, Kochetkov is 2-0-2 with a 0.914 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average. According to MoneyPuck.com, he has also saved six goals above expected. He earned his first career shutout with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this month.

Kochetkov has played his way well into Carolina’s future plans and this contract is proof that they believe he will be a key piece to come.