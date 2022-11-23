Hurricanes sign Kochetkov to four-year extension

Carolina Hurricanes fans will have just a bit more to be thankful for this season as the team announced that they had signed goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year, $2 million AAV contract on Wednesday morning.
The young Russian netminder broke out for a big season with the Chicago Wolves last year — his first professional season in North America — and even appeared in a few games for Carolina after the Canes ran into some injury issues.
Kochetkov has a career record of 5-0-2 in the regular season with a 0.909 save percentage and 2.16 goals against average. He appeared in four playoff games last season and helped the team defeat the Boston Bruins in the first round.
This season, Kochetkov is 2-0-2 with a 0.914 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average. According to MoneyPuck.com, he has also saved six goals above expected. He earned his first career shutout with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this month.
Kochetkov has played his way well into Carolina’s future plans and this contract is proof that they believe he will be a key piece to come.
‘CANES SIGN KOCHETKOV TO FOUR-YEAR EXTENSION
Goaltender is 5-0-2 in his first seven regular-season NHL games
RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to a four-year contract extension. The deal will pay Kochetkov an average-annual value (AAV) of $2 million per season through 2026-27.
“Pyotr has been extremely solid for both Carolina and Chicago since coming to North America last season,” said Waddell. “We believe he has a bright future in our crease, and we’re excited to watch him as he continues to grow as a person and player.”
Kochetkov, 23, has posted a 2-0-2 record, 2.00 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and one shutout in four NHL games with Carolina in 2022-23. He has earned a 5-0-2 record, 2.16 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and one shutout in seven career regular-season appearances with the Hurricanes, becoming the 13th goaltender in NHL history to earn at least one point in each of his first seven career games. The 6’3”, 193-pound netminder also posted a 1-2 record in four playoff appearances with Carolina last season. Kochetkov has also earned a 2-2-1 record, 3.00 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in five American Hockey League (AHL) games with Chicago in 2022-23, and he has now registered a 15-3-2 record, 2.32 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 20 career AHL games. He made six playoff appearances with Chicago last season, posting a 5-1 record and two shutouts to help the Wolves capture the 2022 Calder Cup championship. Before moving to North America in February, Kochetkov played 49 career Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games with Sochi, St. Petersburg, Vityaz and Nizhny Novgorod from 2018-22, earning a 16-25-3 record, 2.48 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and three shutouts. The Penza, Russia, native was named Best Goaltender at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship after leading his home country to a bronze medal. Kochetkov was selected by Carolina in the second round, 36th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Loading comments...