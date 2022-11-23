The Hurricanes are broken

Winless in four straight.

Just four wins in 11 games in the month of November.

In those games, the Carolina Hurricanes have 26 goals, which ranks 25th in the league in goals for in November, and if you take away the seven goals from the Edmonton game, they’d be 30th.

The latest loss, a 4-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, who had only scored 21 goals this month, is the most embarrassing loss so far.

A team that is 30th in the league, on a four-game losing streak, with a sub-0.900 save percentage and who had been allowing 3.59 goals against per game, shutout the Hurricanes.

The number of shots doesn’t matter. The process doesn’t matter. What matters is winning games and that is simply not what the Hurricanes are doing right now.

For one, the power play is abysmal. Plain and simple. It is losing them games. The entries aren’t clean and funneling shots to the point for no-traffic shots does nothing — a big reason for the even strength struggles too. There is little movement and they are just hoping something works rather than creating something.

It also doesn’t help that over half of the team are passengers right now.

Seth Jarvis, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the entire fourth line are totally invisible every night. They aren’t contributing.

The Canes have only 21 goals from the rest of the lineup not named Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas.

The coaching choices aren’t helping the team out much either.

The biggest anomaly has been Stefan Noesen remaining on the top line through six games, despite having just one secondary assist in those six games and four total shots. He is being overslotted and not complementing the top line.

The defense is limiting chances, but ends up giving up the most brutal grade-A chances against every night. And when only one of your defensemen is a true offensive specialist it makes little sense to funnel play through them.

The goaltending is trying, Pyotr Kochetkov has made some tremendous saves in each of his starts, but there is no support either scoring goals, cleaning out rebounds or limiting odd-man rushes.

There really isn’t any part of the game that the Canes can hang their hat on and that just compounds to the frustrations of both the team and its fans.

The process is broken. The Hurricanes are broken. Something has to give.