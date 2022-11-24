 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Evaluating the best plays from the first quarter of the Carolina Hurricanes’ season

The Carolina Hurricanes have now played about one quarter of the games for this season, so let’s take a look at some of the best plays so far.

By Ryan Henkel
/ new
Buffalo Sabres v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Margaret DeBruhl/NHLI via Getty Images

While it’s been tough sledding this November for the Carolina Hurricanes, the truth of the matter is that they are still in a playoff spot on American Thanksgiving, the most tried and true* predictor of continued regular season success.

*Crazy that this has honestly been one of the most consistent measurement of who makes the playoffs

It hasn’t been pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but the Canes have had strong stretches and are still banking points despite their struggles as of late.

There have been some great games and even better plays as the season has progressed and we should take some time to look back on those plays and appreciate what we’ve gotten so far.

And we’ll be doing it in the form of a vote!

A selection of five plays in each category will be showcased and it’s up to you readers to vote on your favorites. Each quarter will feature a new set of plays to vote on and at the end of the season, those plays will go into a final voting gauntlet.

So without further ado... The Carolina Hurricanes’ 1st Quarter Best Plays Voting Gauntlet!

(Remember that this is a subjective vote and there are no wrong answers. If you feel like there is a particular play that should be included, list it in the comment section and I will add it to the honorable mention list)

Goals

1. Jordan Martinook: 7-2 W vs. EDM; 11/10/22

2. Sebastian Aho: 3-2 OTL @ CGY; 10/22/22

3. Brady Skjei: 4-3 SOW @ TBL: 11/3/22

4. Sebastian Aho: 4-3 SOW @ TBL; 11/3/22

5. Jordan Staal: 3-0 W @ CHI; 11/14/22

Poll

Quarter 1: Best Goal?

view results
  • 61%
    1. Jordan Martinook: 7-2 W vs. EDM; 11/10/22
    (8 votes)
  • 7%
    2. Sebastian Aho: 3-2 OTL @ CGY; 10/22/22
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    3. Brady Skjei: 4-3 SOW @ TBL: 11/3/22
    (0 votes)
  • 23%
    4. Sebastian Aho: 4-3 SOW @ TBL; 11/3/22
    (3 votes)
  • 7%
    5. Jordan Staal: 3-0 W @ CHI; 11/14/22
    (1 vote)
13 votes total Vote Now

Assists

1. Andrei Svechnikov: 2-1 W @ SJS; 10/14/22

2. Sebastian Aho: 5-1 W @ SEA; 10/17/22

3. Martin Necas: 3-2 W @ VAN; 10/24/22

4. Sebastian Aho: 5-3 W vs. BUF; 11/4/22

5. Teuvo Teravainen: 7-2 W vs. EDM; 11/10/22

Poll

Quarter 1: Best Assist?

view results
  • 11%
    1. Andrei Svechnikov: 2-1 W @ SJS; 10/14/22
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    2. Sebastian Aho: 5-1 W @ SEA; 10/17/22
    (0 votes)
  • 22%
    3. Martin Necas: 3-2 W @ VAN; 10/24/22
    (2 votes)
  • 22%
    4. Sebastian Aho: 5-3 W vs. BUF; 11/4/22
    (2 votes)
  • 44%
    5. Teuvo Teravainen: 7-2 W vs. EDM; 11/10/22
    (4 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Saves

1. Frederik Andersen: 3-2 W @ VAN; 10/24/22

2. Antti Raanta: 3-0 L vs. FLA; 11/9/22

3. Pyotr Kochetkov: 7-2 W vs. EDM; 11/10/22

4. Pyotr Kochetkov: 3-0 W @ CHI; 11/14/22

5. Pyotr Kochetkov: 4-0 L vs. ARI; 11/23/22

Poll

Quarter 1: Best Save?

view results
  • 0%
    1. Frederik Andersen: 3-2 W @ VAN; 10/24/22
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2. Antti Raanta: 3-0 L vs. FLA; 11/9/22
    (0 votes)
  • 25%
    3. Pyotr Kochetkov: 7-2 W vs. EDM; 11/10/22
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    4. Pyotr Kochetkov: 3-0 W @ CHI; 11/14/22
    (0 votes)
  • 75%
    5. Pyotr Kochetkov: 4-0 L vs. ARI; 11/23/22
    (9 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

MVP

Poll

Who has been the Quarter 1 MVP?

view results
  • 6%
    Sebastian Aho
    (1 vote)
  • 20%
    Pyotr Kochetkov
    (3 votes)
  • 66%
    Martin Necas
    (10 votes)
  • 6%
    Andrei Svechnikov
    (1 vote)
15 votes total Vote Now

Honorable Mentions

