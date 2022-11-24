Evaluating the best plays from the first quarter of the Carolina Hurricanes’ season

While it’s been tough sledding this November for the Carolina Hurricanes, the truth of the matter is that they are still in a playoff spot on American Thanksgiving, the most tried and true* predictor of continued regular season success.

It hasn’t been pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but the Canes have had strong stretches and are still banking points despite their struggles as of late.

There have been some great games and even better plays as the season has progressed and we should take some time to look back on those plays and appreciate what we’ve gotten so far.

And we’ll be doing it in the form of a vote!

A selection of five plays in each category will be showcased and it’s up to you readers to vote on your favorites. Each quarter will feature a new set of plays to vote on and at the end of the season, those plays will go into a final voting gauntlet.

So without further ado... The Carolina Hurricanes’ 1st Quarter Best Plays Voting Gauntlet!

(Remember that this is a subjective vote and there are no wrong answers. If you feel like there is a particular play that should be included, list it in the comment section and I will add it to the honorable mention list)

Goals

1. Jordan Martinook: 7-2 W vs. EDM; 11/10/22

This hand-eye coordination from Marty was nuts pic.twitter.com/XGVKKVVqwn — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 11, 2022

2. Sebastian Aho: 3-2 OTL @ CGY; 10/22/22

Sebastian Aho is elite pic.twitter.com/ekoyYId5Dw — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 23, 2022

3. Brady Skjei: 4-3 SOW @ TBL: 11/3/22

Skjei skjorty skjnipe pic.twitter.com/2FOGfWHliu — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 4, 2022

4. Sebastian Aho: 4-3 SOW @ TBL; 11/3/22

Absolutely filthy from Fishy pic.twitter.com/AsVCJ2KqEP — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 4, 2022

5. Jordan Staal: 3-0 W @ CHI; 11/14/22

This was nasty from Jordo ️ pic.twitter.com/xi46nvpb1v — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 15, 2022

Assists

1. Andrei Svechnikov: 2-1 W @ SJS; 10/14/22

The takeaway by Svech



The finish by Necas



Perfection pic.twitter.com/6vCFOTo96F — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 15, 2022

2. Sebastian Aho: 5-1 W @ SEA; 10/17/22

Simply put, this is beautiful hockey pic.twitter.com/ujwQrrPZEN — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 18, 2022

3. Martin Necas: 3-2 W @ VAN; 10/24/22

Neci and Svech are COOKING pic.twitter.com/DgQVapoTHV — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 25, 2022

4. Sebastian Aho: 5-3 W vs. BUF; 11/4/22

5. Teuvo Teravainen: 7-2 W vs. EDM; 11/10/22

Turbo earned that apple pic.twitter.com/J3StLT8JsD — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 11, 2022

Saves

1. Frederik Andersen: 3-2 W @ VAN; 10/24/22

Freddie held it down again pic.twitter.com/fC5elWYPmG — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 25, 2022

2. Antti Raanta: 3-0 L vs. FLA; 11/9/22

Antti Raanta, oh my!



Sam Reinhart was in behind the #Canes defenders but their netminder bails them out with one heck of a stop. pic.twitter.com/KKQtnORX9q — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) November 10, 2022

3. Pyotr Kochetkov: 7-2 W vs. EDM; 11/10/22

KOOCHIE IS A WILD MAN pic.twitter.com/iTI7A99n6R — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 11, 2022

4. Pyotr Kochetkov: 3-0 W @ CHI; 11/14/22

Koochie is somehow calming and chaotic at the same time pic.twitter.com/i3C5fY8Say — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 15, 2022

5. Pyotr Kochetkov: 4-0 L vs. ARI; 11/23/22

SAVE OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/It4HbsmmNl — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 24, 2022

MVP

Honorable Mentions

This is an unbelievable play from Jaccob Slavin pic.twitter.com/aqhTcQpuq7 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 1, 2022