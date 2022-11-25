 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes @ Boston Bruins: Storm Advisory and Game Preview

Will it be the dawn of a new day after the Hurricanes hit rock bottom on Wednesday night or will Boston crush a struggling Carolina squad?

By Cody Hagan
Boston Bruins v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Two Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (10-6-4, 24 points) at

Boston Bruins (17-3-0, 34 points)

November 25, 2022 — 1:00 p.m. EST

TD Garden — Boston, MA

Watch: NHL Network, Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Game Notes

  • It’s no secret, but as a reminder for those hiding under a rock: the Carolina Hurricanes are playing abysmal hockey right now as they have lost four games in a row, seven of their last nine, sit at real life .500 (10 wins and 10 losses) coming out of Thanksgiving, and had one of their worst performances of the Rod Brind’Amour era on Wednesday night.
  • On the other side, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a long shot. They had a seven game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night by the Panthers but are a perfect 11-0-0 at home this year.
  • This game feels like it’s a great opportunity for the Hurricanes to turn all of their bad fortunes around and start a new wave of momentum post-turkey day. It also feels like it could get out of hand fast and further sink the feelings of everyone in Raleigh.
  • As of Thursday night there was no update on Antti Raanta nor had the team called up Zach Sawchenko from Chicago. Raanta was pulled from his expected start on Wednesday before warm-ups and having an issue in the morning skate and was noticeably absent from the bench during the game.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov faced the Bruins twice last year in the playoffs coming in for Raanta in relief during at 5-2 Carolina victory where he famously slashed Brad Marchand. His first ever playoff start was a 4-2 loss two nights later.
  • David Pastrnak is currently setting the league on fire with 30 points in 20 games. Hampus Lindholm is also making his Norris candidacy case known with 18 points in 20 games played.
  • In net, Linus Ullmark is 13-1-0 with a 1.96 GAA for Boston.
  • Carolina’s atrocious powerplay will face a tall task against Boston who’s penalty kill unity is second in the league at 85.7%.
  • Last year was only the second time in franchise history that the Hurricanes swept the Bruins in the regular season going 3-0-0 including two shutouts.

Storm Advisory

