Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to break out of their slump against the hottest team in hockey.

By Alec_Sawyer
Boston Bruins Vs. Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (10-6-4, 24 points) at Boston Bruins (17-3-0, 34 points)

Regular Season Game 21

November 25, 2022 — 1:00 p.m. EST

TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts

Watch: Bally Sports South, NHL Network (Out of Market)

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Carolina Hurricanes are on a skid, losers of four straight games.

The Boston Bruins most certainly are not, winners of 17 of 20 this season and seven of their last eight. Oh, and they’ve won all 11 games that they’ve played at TD Garden this season.

So, it should be a perfect afternoon for the Canes to get back into the win column, right?

For the Canes, Pyotr Kochetkov will be back in net once again as Antti Raanta still deals with a nagging injury. Does Kochetkov have any fun history with the Bruins?

Anyway, here’s how the teams should line up Friday afternoon in Boston, based on last games because of the matinee start time:

Carolina Hurricanes

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jack Drury - Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Paul Stastny - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (undisclosed, IR), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body, IR), Ondrej Kase (concussion, IR), Max Pacioretty (Achilles, IR)

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha - David Krejci - David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril - Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman

