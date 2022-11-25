Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (10-6-4, 24 points) at Boston Bruins (17-3-0, 34 points) Regular Season Game 21 November 25, 2022 — 1:00 p.m. EST TD Garden — Boston, Massachusetts Watch: Bally Sports South, NHL Network (Out of Market) Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Stanley Cup of Chowder Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes are on a skid, losers of four straight games.

The Boston Bruins most certainly are not, winners of 17 of 20 this season and seven of their last eight. Oh, and they’ve won all 11 games that they’ve played at TD Garden this season.

So, it should be a perfect afternoon for the Canes to get back into the win column, right?

For the Canes, Pyotr Kochetkov will be back in net once again as Antti Raanta still deals with a nagging injury. Does Kochetkov have any fun history with the Bruins?

Anyway, here’s how the teams should line up Friday afternoon in Boston, based on last games because of the matinee start time:

Carolina Hurricanes

Stefan Noesen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jack Drury - Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Paul Stastny - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (undisclosed, IR), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body, IR), Ondrej Kase (concussion, IR), Max Pacioretty (Achilles, IR)

Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha - David Krejci - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril - Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman