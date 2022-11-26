Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames: Game Preview

Calgary Flames (9-8-3) at Carolina Hurricanes (10-6-5, 25 points)

Regular Season Game 22

November 26, 2022 — 4:00 p.m. EST

PNC Arena — Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Matchsticks and Gasoline

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

The Carolina Hurricanes made it five straight losses Friday afternoon, as they fell to the Boston Bruins on a David Pastrnak overtime winner.

There were good signs for the Canes in the game, to be sure. Carolina scored on the power play twice, which seemed like it would never happen again. But the Canes also couldn’t hold onto a 2-0 first-period lead, and the result was the same.

Now the Canes get to come back home for the second leg of the back-to-back, and they’ll host a Calgary Flames team that is finishing up a six-game east coast swing. The Flames are 2-2-1 so far on the trip, coming off a shootout loss in Pittsburgh and 3-0 loss in Washington.

For Carolina, it’ll be interesting to see who is in net Saturday. Antti Raanta has been nursing a slight injury and hasn’t played in a few games, though he’s been dressed, and it seems he’s close to being back. It would be great for the team to not have to roll out Pyotr Kochetkov for the second day in a row and third time in four days.

The Hurricanes desperately need a win. The Flames, while a good team, have been playing fairly average hockey as of late. It’s a good opportunity for Carolina at home Saturday before embarking on a six-game road trip.

Game Notes