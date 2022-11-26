Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames: Game Preview

Calgary Flames (9-8-3) at Carolina Hurricanes (10-6-5, 25 points)
Regular Season Game 22
November 26, 2022 — 4:00 p.m. EST
PNC Arena — Raleigh, North Carolina
The Carolina Hurricanes made it five straight losses Friday afternoon, as they fell to the Boston Bruins on a David Pastrnak overtime winner.
There were good signs for the Canes in the game, to be sure. Carolina scored on the power play twice, which seemed like it would never happen again. But the Canes also couldn’t hold onto a 2-0 first-period lead, and the result was the same.
Now the Canes get to come back home for the second leg of the back-to-back, and they’ll host a Calgary Flames team that is finishing up a six-game east coast swing. The Flames are 2-2-1 so far on the trip, coming off a shootout loss in Pittsburgh and 3-0 loss in Washington.
For Carolina, it’ll be interesting to see who is in net Saturday. Antti Raanta has been nursing a slight injury and hasn’t played in a few games, though he’s been dressed, and it seems he’s close to being back. It would be great for the team to not have to roll out Pyotr Kochetkov for the second day in a row and third time in four days.
The Hurricanes desperately need a win. The Flames, while a good team, have been playing fairly average hockey as of late. It’s a good opportunity for Carolina at home Saturday before embarking on a six-game road trip.
Game Notes
- The Canes are 26-44-7-3 all time against the Flames, with just a 16-18-5-0 record at home. Calgary won the first game this season, but Carolina is 4-0-1 in its last five against the Flames dating back to 2019-20.
- Carolina has a couple of guys with a ton of experience against Calgary. Paul Stastny has the most regular season goals, assists and points against the Flames among active NHL players, while Brent Burns has played the most regular season games against the Flames among active players.
- This is the Hurricanes’ first five-game winless streak since 2018-19. If Carolina can’t get it done Saturday, it’ll be the first six-game winless streak since 2017-18.
- Saturday will be Jordan Martinook’s 499th NHL game.
- Carolina can’t win in overtime. The Canes have four overtime losses in their last five games, and are 1-5 in overtime games this season. Carolina is just one overtime loss shy of tying its totals from both 2020-21 and 2021-22. It’s still November.
