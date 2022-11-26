Calgary Flames at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes endured another late-game collapse last night, squandering a two-goal lead against the Boston Bruins. Sure, the Bruins are the top team in the league right now, currently undefeated at home — and setting a new NHL record in the process. But the trend is concerning to be sure.
The Hurricanes look to correct their five-game skid today, but will be facing a motivated Flames team. The Flames lost 3-0 in Washington last night to the struggling Capitals. And while there are glimpses of last season’s dominant Flames in the team’s performance this year, they’re having their own share of issues now. The Flames have won two of their last five, with losses to Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay in addition to last night’s loss.
Carolina Hurricanes
Without a morning practice, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the Hurricanes will line up today. When asked whether Antti Raanta was ready to play today, Rod Brind’Amour said “ We’ll find out. I hope so,” which in hockey speak could mean just about anything.
The lines from yesterday’s game are as follows:
Jordan Martinook — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jesper Fast
Jack Drury — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Calgary Flames
Adam Ruzicka — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Dillon Dube — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane
Jonathan Huberdeau — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis — Brett Ritchie
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert — Chris Tanev
Dan Vladar
Loading comments...