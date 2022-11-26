Calgary Flames at Carolina Hurricanes: Lineups and Game Discussion

Calgary Flames (9-8-3, 21 points) at Carolina Hurricanes (10-6-5, 25 points) Regular Season Game 22

November 26, 2022 — 4:00 p.m. EST

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Matchsticks and Gasoline Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes endured another late-game collapse last night, squandering a two-goal lead against the Boston Bruins. Sure, the Bruins are the top team in the league right now, currently undefeated at home — and setting a new NHL record in the process. But the trend is concerning to be sure.

The Hurricanes look to correct their five-game skid today, but will be facing a motivated Flames team. The Flames lost 3-0 in Washington last night to the struggling Capitals. And while there are glimpses of last season’s dominant Flames in the team’s performance this year, they’re having their own share of issues now. The Flames have won two of their last five, with losses to Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay in addition to last night’s loss.

Carolina Hurricanes

Without a morning practice, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the Hurricanes will line up today. When asked whether Antti Raanta was ready to play today, Rod Brind’Amour said “ We’ll find out. I hope so,” which in hockey speak could mean just about anything.

The lines from yesterday’s game are as follows:

Jordan Martinook — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jesper Fast

Jack Drury — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Adam Ruzicka — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Dillon Dube — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic — Trevor Lewis — Brett Ritchie

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert — Chris Tanev

Dan Vladar