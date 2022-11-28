Storm Advisory 11/28/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments:
- New Jersey Devils head coach, Lindy Ruff, continues to adapt his coaching style. He is just the fifth coach to record 800 wins behind an NHL bench. [NHL]
KUZMENKO— NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2022
The first-year forward nets his 11th NHL goal and his first @Energizer overtime winner to give the @Canucks the two points! pic.twitter.com/aKWSp5StwB
Yep, @ErikKarlsson65's back at it again. pic.twitter.com/yzZPxm80Zh— NHL (@NHL) November 28, 2022
- The Winnipeg Jets rout the Chicago Blackhawks and hand the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. [TSN]
- Former Vancouver Canucks employee says she was discriminated against, the team denies allegations. [Sportsnet]
How It Started ➡️ How It’s Going— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 27, 2022
The @NJDevils two former No. 1 picks are 1-2 on the team in scoring, and have New Jersey atop the NHL standings. pic.twitter.com/roTddKgva6
- Want to be a smarter hockey fan? Here are the best twitter accounts to follow. [$TheAthletic]
This pad setup is something else. pic.twitter.com/EoO8q5lGXI— NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2022
- The Lamoureux twins are headed to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame together. The ceremony is set to take place on November 30th in St. Paul, Minnesota. [NHL]
