Storm Advisory 11/28/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

U.S. Hockey announces next Hall of Fame class, Devils’ coach hits a milestone, and other news from around the NHL.

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: Calgary Flames at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Reading Assignments:

  • New Jersey Devils head coach, Lindy Ruff, continues to adapt his coaching style. He is just the fifth coach to record 800 wins behind an NHL bench. [NHL]
  • Want to be a smarter hockey fan? Here are the best twitter accounts to follow. [$TheAthletic]
  • The Lamoureux twins are headed to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame together. The ceremony is set to take place on November 30th in St. Paul, Minnesota. [NHL]

