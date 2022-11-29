Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-5, 27 points) at Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3, 25 points)
Regular Season Game 23
November 26, 2022 — 4:00 p.m. EST
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
By virtue of a 3-2 home win over the Calgary Flames Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes are finally back in the win column.
The victory was the first in six games for the Canes, who used a third-period winner from Brett Pesce to end the skid. So, what awaits the Hurricanes now? Well, just the longest road trip of the season.
The Hurricanes will be in Pittsburgh Tuesday night to kick off the six-game road swing, which will head westward after the tilt with the Penguins. After this stretch, the Canes won’t be away from PNC Arena for more than three games in a row for the rest of the season.
And while a long road trip directly following a long losing streak could spell disaster, it also might not. The Canes have been pretty good on these west coast trips under Rod Brind’Amour, and maybe getting to nothing but hockey for a few weeks could be good for the Canes.
There’s also some good news coming in on the injury front for Carolina. Max Pacioretty and Frederik Andersen both skated before practice Monday, while Teuvo Teravainen joined in for practice in a non-contact sweater for the first time since Nov. 10.
As for the Penguins, Pittsburgh just had a nice little winning streak snapped by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to that loss, Pittsburgh had won five straight.
Game Notes
- Tuesday night’s game will be the 500th of Jordan Martinook’s career.
- The Canes have five players on two-game point streaks: Seth Jarvis, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Stefan Noesen, Brett Pesce and Andrei Svechnikov.
- Carolina and Pittsburgh will get quite familiar with each other over the next month, as this is the first of three games between the two between now and Dec. 22. The fourth and final meeting will be on Jan. 14, as the teams will play four times in the next 46 days. That’s a Canes-Penguins game on 9% of the next 46 days!
- Carolina is 67-69-11-7 all time against the Penguins.
- The Canes are starting to put together a little bit of a power play hot streak after seemingly forgetting that they were getting an extra man during the power play for a while. After a scoreless six-game, 0-for-20 power play streak, the Canes have two power play goals in each of the last two games.
