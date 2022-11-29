Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-5, 27 points) at Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3, 25 points)

Regular Season Game 23

November 26, 2022 — 4:00 p.m. EST

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: PensBurgh

By virtue of a 3-2 home win over the Calgary Flames Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes are finally back in the win column.

The victory was the first in six games for the Canes, who used a third-period winner from Brett Pesce to end the skid. So, what awaits the Hurricanes now? Well, just the longest road trip of the season.

The Hurricanes will be in Pittsburgh Tuesday night to kick off the six-game road swing, which will head westward after the tilt with the Penguins. After this stretch, the Canes won’t be away from PNC Arena for more than three games in a row for the rest of the season.

And while a long road trip directly following a long losing streak could spell disaster, it also might not. The Canes have been pretty good on these west coast trips under Rod Brind’Amour, and maybe getting to nothing but hockey for a few weeks could be good for the Canes.

There’s also some good news coming in on the injury front for Carolina. Max Pacioretty and Frederik Andersen both skated before practice Monday, while Teuvo Teravainen joined in for practice in a non-contact sweater for the first time since Nov. 10.

As for the Penguins, Pittsburgh just had a nice little winning streak snapped by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to that loss, Pittsburgh had won five straight.

Game Notes