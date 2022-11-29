 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Canes will face the Penguins in a key Metro division showdown tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
Carolina Hurricanes v Minnesota Wild

Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-5, 27 points) at Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3, 25 points)

Regular Season Game 23

November 26, 2022 — 4:00 p.m. EST

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: PensBurgh

The Hurricanes will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight in a game that’s about as important as a late November game can get, with the Penguins trailing the Canes by two points in the division standings.

Carolina’s lineup for this important tilt will look pretty similar to Saturday’s winner against Calgary, though Pyotr Kochetkov will get the start in net.

Here’s how Carolina will line up tonight:

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Jack Drury — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

It’ll be a pretty familiar-looking Penguins group tonight as the Canes get ready to take on old friend Brock McGinn. Tristan Jarry will get the start between the pipes for Pittsburgh; here’s how the Penguins will line up tonight:

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Jason Zucker — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Poehling — Teddy Blueger — Josh Archibald

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Jeff Petry
Brian Dumoulin — Jan Rutta

Tristan Jarry
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Danton Heinen

Injured: None

