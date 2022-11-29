Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-5, 27 points) at Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3, 25 points) Regular Season Game 23 November 26, 2022 — 4:00 p.m. EST PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: PensBurgh Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight in a game that’s about as important as a late November game can get, with the Penguins trailing the Canes by two points in the division standings.

Carolina’s lineup for this important tilt will look pretty similar to Saturday’s winner against Calgary, though Pyotr Kochetkov will get the start in net.

Here’s how Carolina will line up tonight:

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Jack Drury — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

It’ll be a pretty familiar-looking Penguins group tonight as the Canes get ready to take on old friend Brock McGinn. Tristan Jarry will get the start between the pipes for Pittsburgh; here’s how the Penguins will line up tonight:

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Jason Zucker — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Poehling — Teddy Blueger — Josh Archibald

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Jeff Petry

Brian Dumoulin — Jan Rutta

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Danton Heinen

Injured: None