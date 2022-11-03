Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 10

Thursday, November 3, 2022 — 7pm ET

Amalie Arena — Tampa, FL

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Raw Charge

The Tampa Bay Lightning come into tonight’s game having just won 4-3 on Tuesday night over the Ottawa Senators, although they made it extremely hard on themselves in the process. That’s not to say they didn’t have their chances, the Senators handed them eight power plays, but the Lightning only managed to convert once. Even strength play was also hard to come by for the Bolts, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had a rare night where he was just okay, saving 12 of 15 shots (yes, total, over the whole game) that he faced.

The Lightning played without Victor Hedman, who was held out with an upper-body injury. No word yet as to his status for tonight’s game, but he was considered a game-time decision on Tuesday. The Lightning have proven over the years that they can be successful without some of their key players, but losing Hedman always stings. Hedman has one goal and seven assists through eight games this season.

For the Hurricanes, Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas continue to have strong seasons. Svechnikov recorded a goal while Necas had two assists in the Canes’ last game against Washington, a 3-2 shootout win. Svechnikov’s shootout tally also stood as the game-winner for the Hurricanes. He is the second player in franchise history to score eight goals through the first nine games of a season.

Game Notes