Carolina Hurricanes @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 10
Thursday, November 3, 2022 — 7pm ET
Amalie Arena — Tampa, FL
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Raw Charge
The Tampa Bay Lightning come into tonight’s game having just won 4-3 on Tuesday night over the Ottawa Senators, although they made it extremely hard on themselves in the process. That’s not to say they didn’t have their chances, the Senators handed them eight power plays, but the Lightning only managed to convert once. Even strength play was also hard to come by for the Bolts, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had a rare night where he was just okay, saving 12 of 15 shots (yes, total, over the whole game) that he faced.
The Lightning played without Victor Hedman, who was held out with an upper-body injury. No word yet as to his status for tonight’s game, but he was considered a game-time decision on Tuesday. The Lightning have proven over the years that they can be successful without some of their key players, but losing Hedman always stings. Hedman has one goal and seven assists through eight games this season.
For the Hurricanes, Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas continue to have strong seasons. Svechnikov recorded a goal while Necas had two assists in the Canes’ last game against Washington, a 3-2 shootout win. Svechnikov’s shootout tally also stood as the game-winner for the Hurricanes. He is the second player in franchise history to score eight goals through the first nine games of a season.
Game Notes
- Nikita Kucherov has points in eight straight games, as well as four goals in his last four games.
- Aside from Hedman, the Lightning are also missing Zach Bogosian and Anthony Cirelli. Neither appear close to a return after both were placed on injured reserve over the summer.
- This is the first time the Hurricanes have faced the Lightning this season and the only time they will travel to Florida to do it.
- Last season the Hurricanes were 3-2- 0 against the Lightning. In franchise history, the Hurricanes are 60-56-10-12 against the Lightning.
- The Lightning have four players (Kucherov, Stamkos, Point, abd Sergachev) who are producing at a point-per-game or better pace.
- Of active players on the Hurricanes roster, Derek Stepan has the most career points against the Lightning, recording 22 in 31 career regular season games versus Tampa Bay.
- The Lightning will be debuting their Reverse Retro jerseys for this game. 2004 called and said hello. (The Hurricanes will wear their black jerseys for this game.)
