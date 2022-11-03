Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to start their November schedule on a high note tonight with a trip down to Tampa. The winning lineup from the past two games won’t change, and Frederik Andersen gets the nod between the pipes again. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratched: None
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Calvin de Haan (undisclosed)
The Hurricanes will see Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes for the Lightning tonight, and also a pair of former Hurricanes blueliners in Ian Cole and Haydn Fleury.
Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn — Nicholas Paul — Steven Stamkos
Ross Colton — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Koepke
Corey Perry — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Pat Maroon
Ian Cole — Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev — Nick Perbix
Haydn Fleury — Cal Foote
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Trevor Carrick
Injured: Victor Hedman (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (shoulder), Zach Bogosian (shoulder)
