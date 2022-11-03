Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to start their November schedule on a high note tonight with a trip down to Tampa. The winning lineup from the past two games won’t change, and Frederik Andersen gets the nod between the pipes again. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dylan Coghlan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: None

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Calvin de Haan (undisclosed)

The Hurricanes will see Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes for the Lightning tonight, and also a pair of former Hurricanes blueliners in Ian Cole and Haydn Fleury.

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn — Nicholas Paul — Steven Stamkos

Ross Colton — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Koepke

Corey Perry — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Pat Maroon

Ian Cole — Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev — Nick Perbix

Haydn Fleury — Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Trevor Carrick

Injured: Victor Hedman (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (shoulder), Zach Bogosian (shoulder)