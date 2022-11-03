 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to start their November slate on a high note tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 10

Thursday, November 3, 2022 — 7pm ET

Amalie Arena — Tampa, FL

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Raw Charge

The Hurricanes will look to start their November schedule on a high note tonight with a trip down to Tampa. The winning lineup from the past two games won’t change, and Frederik Andersen gets the nod between the pipes again. Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Scratched: None
Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion), Calvin de Haan (undisclosed)

The Hurricanes will see Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes for the Lightning tonight, and also a pair of former Hurricanes blueliners in Ian Cole and Haydn Fleury.

Brandon Hagel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn — Nicholas Paul — Steven Stamkos
Ross Colton — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Koepke
Corey Perry — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Pat Maroon

Ian Cole — Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev — Nick Perbix
Haydn Fleury — Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Trevor Carrick
Injured: Victor Hedman (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (shoulder), Zach Bogosian (shoulder)

