Storm Advisory 11/30/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Hurricanes Blow Late Lead, Recover in Overtime for Win
- Scoring woes continue for Chicago Wolves
Storm Advisory
- Take a look back at Brett Pesce’s second straight game-winning goal from last night’s match-up against the Pittsburgh Penguins:
BRETT. PESCE. CALLED. GAME. pic.twitter.com/7ciJUKzJBU— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 30, 2022
- Also, Canes Twitter gets an A++ for this one:
Angry Birds pic.twitter.com/dMnfLyOCmW— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 30, 2022
- Max Pacioretty is living his best life in Carolina while awaiting his Hurricanes debut. [The Athletic $]
- Injuries are piling up for the Washington Capitals, which in turn, is exposing their lack of depth. [The Hockey News]
- The Dallas Stars have signed forward Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension. [ESPN]
- After winning last night, the Boston Bruins have extended their NHL-record 13 straight home wins to start the season. [ESPN]
- Seattle Kraken top pick Shane Wright is trying to make the most out of his stint in the American Hockey League after not being able to crack the NHL lineup. [Seattle Times]
- Will the Detroit Red Wings or the Buffalo Sabres make the playoffs first? [ESPN]
Loading comments...