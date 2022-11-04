Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes will be playing on the second half of a back-to-back tonight as they host the Buffalo Sabres.
Both Carolina and Buffalo are coming into the contest on three-game winning streaks and both teams will be looking to make it four in a row.
The Hurricanes won yet another comeback victory in bonus time last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning and are hoping to get their defensive game back in line.
It will be a tall task against the Sabres though, as Buffalo currently has the second most goals scored per game in the NHL with 4.3. Buffalo is also the only team currently with four 6-goal scorers on the season (Thompson, Tuch, Olofsson, Dahlin).
The Sabres are finally looking like an actually competitive team once again and their young core is really clicking. It should be a high-octane matchup and bet on Jeff Skinner getting one as he always seems to do.
Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan - Paul Stastny - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Jalen Chatfield - Calvin de Haan - Dylan Coghlan*
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Scratches: One of Chatfield, de Haan or Coghlan
Injuries: Ondrej Kase (Concussion Protocol), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
*The Canes did not have a morning skate, but odds are that Coghlan subs in for either Jalen Chatfield — who took three minor penalties against Tampa — or Calvin de Haan — who the team might want to rest since he is coming back from injury.
Buffalo Sabres Projected Lineup
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Kyle Okposo
JJ Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Rasmus Asplund
Jacob Bryson - Rasmus Dahlin
Kale Clague - Owen Power
Lawrence Pilut - Casey Fitzgerald
Craig Anderson
Eric Comrie
Scratches: Vinnie Hinostroza, Jeremy Davies
Injuries: Ilya Lyubushkin (Lower-Body), Henri Jokiharju (Upper-Body), Mattias Samuelsson (Lower-Body)
