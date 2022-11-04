Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes will be playing on the second half of a back-to-back tonight as they host the Buffalo Sabres.

Carolina Hurricanes (7-2-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-3-0) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 11 Friday, November 4, 2022 — 7pm ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN+/Hulu Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Die by the Blade Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Both Carolina and Buffalo are coming into the contest on three-game winning streaks and both teams will be looking to make it four in a row.

The Hurricanes won yet another comeback victory in bonus time last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning and are hoping to get their defensive game back in line.

It will be a tall task against the Sabres though, as Buffalo currently has the second most goals scored per game in the NHL with 4.3. Buffalo is also the only team currently with four 6-goal scorers on the season (Thompson, Tuch, Olofsson, Dahlin).

The Sabres are finally looking like an actually competitive team once again and their young core is really clicking. It should be a high-octane matchup and bet on Jeff Skinner getting one as he always seems to do.

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan - Paul Stastny - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Jalen Chatfield - Calvin de Haan - Dylan Coghlan*

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratches: One of Chatfield, de Haan or Coghlan

Injuries: Ondrej Kase (Concussion Protocol), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

* The Canes did not have a morning skate, but odds are that Coghlan subs in for either Jalen Chatfield — who took three minor penalties against Tampa — or Calvin de Haan — who the team might want to rest since he is coming back from injury.

Buffalo Sabres Projected Lineup

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Kyle Okposo

JJ Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Alex Tuch

Jack Quinn - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Rasmus Asplund

Jacob Bryson - Rasmus Dahlin

Kale Clague - Owen Power

Lawrence Pilut - Casey Fitzgerald

Craig Anderson

Eric Comrie

Scratches: Vinnie Hinostroza, Jeremy Davies

Injuries: Ilya Lyubushkin (Lower-Body), Henri Jokiharju (Upper-Body), Mattias Samuelsson (Lower-Body)